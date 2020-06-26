Joe Biden mistakenly says "we have 120 million deaths from COVID"

Self-proclaimed "gaffe machine" Joe Biden added several additional zeros to the nation's death toll from the coronavirus during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania, prompting President Trump to criticize the "mortifyingly stupid" comment by the Democratic candidate.

"People don't have a job, people don't know where to go, they don't know what to do," the former vice president in Lancaster said Thursday, Fox News reported. "We now have more than 120 million deaths from COVID."

In fact, the death toll from the disease in the US was approximately 122,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Biden, 77, managed to hold back when he delivered the flub, which did not appear in the pool video of the event, according to the media outlet.

The president took advantage of the verbal error in a tweet.

"If I ever said something so deadly stupid, the fake media would take revenge on me." Trump wrote. "This is beyond normal error. Why aren't the media reporting it? "

Steve Guest, the head of national response for the Republican National Committee, posted a clip of Biden's mistake and wrote: "WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH JOE BIDEN?"

The president's re-election campaign called Biden "very confused" and added that "he is not playing with a complete deck, folks."

"This is after he previously claimed that 150 million Americans died from weapons." Trump's war room said, referring to Biden's wealth of statistics on how many Americans have been killed by gun violence since 2007 during a debate with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in February.

In May, Biden made a mistake similar to Thursday's, stating that "millions" of Americans had died from the coronavirus and that 85,000 jobs had been lost as a result of the pandemic.

“This is not a time for excuses or deviations or blame. We are in the midst of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs to date, "he said during a virtual roundtable with three governors.

"Lives of millions of people. Millions of people. Millions of jobs, ”he said, possibly realizing his false step on the number of jobs after changing the numbers.