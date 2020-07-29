Joe Biden photographed with Kamala Harris talking points as race partner speculation grows

The notes, which were photographed in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, show Harris's name followed by five discussion points: "Don't hold a grudge," "You campaigned with me and Jill," "Talented," "Great help with campaigning. "and" Great respect for her. "
Biden's campaign declined to comment to CNN on Tuesday night.
"Vice President Biden, I don't think it's racist, and I agree with you when you commit to the importance of finding common ground," Harris said on the stage of the debate. "But I also think, and it's personal, that it was actually painful to hear him speak about the reputation of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers in the segregation of race in this country."
"It wasn't just that …" he continued. "There was a girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate their public schools and they took her to school every day by bus. That girl was me."
But with Harris now widely viewed as a top candidate for the vice presidential nomination, a key question is whether the wounds from that attack have been healed.
Dodd, according to Politico's account, told a former Biden supporter that when he asked Harris about that attack at the debate stage, "he laughed and said, 'That's politics.' I had remorse. "
Biden said after his Wilmington speech Tuesday that he will elect his vice presidential candidate next week.
When asked by CNN if he would meet the finalists for the role in person, Biden said, "We'll see."