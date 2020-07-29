Joe Biden photographed with Kamala Harris talking points as race partner speculation grows







The notes, which were photographed in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, show Harris's name followed by five discussion points: "Don't hold a grudge," "You campaigned with me and Jill," "Talented," "Great help with campaigning. "and" Great respect for her. "

Biden's campaign declined to comment to CNN on Tuesday night.

Harris's prominence in Biden's notes follows a Politico story in which former Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd, a member of the Biden team investigating possible vice presidential elections, is reported to be critical of her.

His criticism comes from Harris's attack on the former vice president in a primary Democratic debate in June 2019. He criticized Biden for promoting his "civil" working relationship with segregationist senators, and launched a scathing and personal attack on his opposition to the transportation of school desegregation by federal mandate.