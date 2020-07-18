Joe Biden says Russians are trying to meddle in 2020 elections

The Russians are coming, again.

Joe Biden, the alleged 2020 Democratic candidate, warned Americans on Friday that Russia would try again to interfere in the presidential election, just as they did in 2016.

The former vice president said he is now receiving intelligence reports on the matter, Reuters reported.

“We have known this before, and I guarantee that I know it now, because now I receive reports again. The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Done, "Biden said during an online fundraiser for his campaign. At the same event, Biden also warned that China was engaging in the act with maneuvers" designed to make us lose confidence in the outcome. "

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia took steps to try to help Donald Trump win Hillary Clinton during the 2020 race.

Biden warned that the country would pay a price for its activities if elected president.