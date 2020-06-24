Joe Biden scares Donald Trump (opinion)

It was almost an afterthought in the middle of a speech and an improvisation of almost two hours when Trump launched his main attack on Joe Biden. And in doing so, Trump also pointed out why he feared Biden so much that he bought himself a political trial trying to mess up the former vice president.

"If the Democrats win power, the rioters will be in charge and no one will be safe and no one will be in control," proclaimed the self-styled "president of law and order" in the midst of his long and disorderly presentation. . "Joe Biden is not the leader of his party. Joe Biden is a helpless puppet of the radical left."

"It is not a radical left. I think it no longer knows what it is, but it was never a radical left. But it is controlled by the radical left, and now it is really controlled."

Donald Trump is a culture warrior. His policy depends on drawing fear and resentment from white working-class voters who feel they are on the losing end of economic and demographic change.

Joe Biden is culturally inconvenient for Trump's re-election project. Biden, an older Irish Catholic and white from a working-class family, Biden is not scary enough for voters that Trump needs to scare.

Trump has recognized him from the start. That's why he leaned so heavily on the President of Ukraine last summer to open an unsubstantiated investigation into Biden and his son Hunter's membership in a Ukrainian energy company.

Now Trump has the party he hoped to avoid. And his remarks on Saturday underscored both why he fears Biden and what line of attack he will try to use to push the race back into the cultural framework that Trump believes will motivate his base. (Whether his base is big enough to win is another story.)

Trump's acknowledgment that Biden is not a "radical left" was an admission that trying to paint the former vice president as extreme was a losing proposition. So instead, Trump will try to portray Biden as the sore and dodgy tool, too weak to resist the gravitational pull of the left.

Trump relies on Biden's occasionally uneven performances to support his argument. But Biden has been relatively disciplined in his comments since the Covid-19 outbreak began, and his team has been strategic about how and where it has appeared, primarily through Zoom, while Trump has suffered from overexposure.

The president who suggested to the nation that using disinfectant could be an immediate cure for Covid-19 opens up to a brutal backlash if he bets his bid to attack another man's mental acuity. However, that's where it goes. That is the best opportunity you have.

Biden's salient qualities (empathy, decency, experience) have always provided a valuable contrast to Trump's most obvious shortcomings as a leader. They have become even more pronounced in this period of trial and turmoil, during which the cost of narcissism, division, and Trump's inability to handle crises has become clearer.

In February, the odds favored the reelection of the president. Today, they have changed in favor of the challenger. This was symbolized by the surprising sea of ​​empty blue seats that Trump faced in Tulsa, offering a mix of successes from the 1970 culture war: burning of flags, leftist mafia rule, socialism, confiscation of weapons and the overthrow of Confederate icons.

Still, while Trump crazily presses on these tried and true buttons, he's not getting the desired reaction. It is underperforming among white and non-college evangelical voters whose overwhelming support facilitated their narrow electoral victory over Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Add this to a seismic movement among suburban voters against Trump, which drove the suburbs in 2016, and a minor but significant change from voters over 65 who also favored Trump in & # 39; 16 but now hit Biden the lead, and you can see the President's challenge.

Biden's age, background, and demographic profile may have been an obstacle to determining the nomination of an increasingly diverse Democratic Party, but he is now working for him.

For a white culture warrior like Trump, old Joe Biden is proving to be an irritating target.