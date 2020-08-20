joe-biden-set-for-the-biggest-moment-of-his-5-decade-career-at-final-night-of-democratic-convention

(Newsdio) Joe Biden takes the stage on Thursday for the most important speech of his 50 years in politics, hoping to convince frustrated voters that he would be a more caring, competent and thoughtful president than Donald Trump.

As he officially accepts the nomination of his party during the last night of the Democratic National Convention, Biden plans to focus more on his own biography and life in government service than on his critiques of the current occupant of the Oval Office.

The evening will feature average Americans whose lives have been touched by the former vice president, from military families to 13-year-old Brayden Harrington, who approached Biden in New Hampshire asking him to help coach him through overcoming his stutter, as Biden did in his own youth by reciting poetry in the mirror and later by marking his speeches as a reminder not to rush through his remarks.

In what is likely to be a deeply poignant moment, Biden’s three children will give the introduction to his keynote speech in a video. The former vice president’s son Beau, who died of brain cancer five years ago at the age of 46, will be portrayed in video clips from previous speeches about his father.