Joe Biden sharpens contrast with Trump in Philadelphia speech

"I will not traffic in fear and division. I will not fan the flames of hatred. I will try to heal the racial wounds that have plagued our country for a long time, I will not use them for political gain. I will do my job and take responsibility. I will not blame the others, "Biden said.

Building on the central theme of his campaign that the "soul of the nation" is at stake, Biden made explicit his differences in approach with Trump, who on Monday urged governors to " to dominate "Protesters and bragged on Twitter Tuesday morning that" overwhelming force "and" dominance "had been displayed in the nation's capital.

Biden also challenged Americans: "Look where we are now and think again: Is this who we are? Is this who we want to be?"

"Is this what we want to transmit to our children and grandchildren: fear, anger, pointing the finger, instead of the search for happiness? Incompetence and anxiety, self-absorption, selfishness? Or do we want to be the America we want? Do we know that we can be, the United States that we know in our hearts that we could be and should be? Said Biden.

The former vice president reserved his harshest words for Trump's trip through Lafayette Square on Monday night, when police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a peaceful crowd. Trump visited St. John's Church, where he raised a Bible and posed for photographs with employees and cabinet members, but did not offer a prayer.

"The president held the Bible in St. John's Church yesterday. I just wish he would open it from time to time instead of just brandishing it," Biden said. "If he opened it, he might have learned something."

The speech comes at a tense moment for the nation, after seven days of protests as uncertainty hangs over where a country has already been rocked by a pandemic and the increasing job losses it has forced will leave here.

Biden asked Congress to make a "down payment" on what he said would be "a generation's job" to eliminate systemic racism, including the launch of a national police oversight board if elected in November.

He said lawmakers should ban police bottlenecks, stop transferring "weapons of war" to police departments, and increase oversight and accountability of police departments.

"It is time to pass legislation that will give real meaning to our constitutional promise of legal protection under the law," said Biden.

Biden has provided a dramatic contrast to Trump in recent days. Both Biden and Trump have spoken to Floyd's family on the phone. Floyd's brother Philonese Floyd He said on CNN that his conversation with Trump was "very brief" while Biden "spoke to me constantly."

"I loved your conversation," he said of Biden.

On Monday, when Trump urged governors in a phone call to " to dominate "protesters, Biden held a discussion with African American community leaders in Wilmington and a virtual round table with the mayors of cities that have seen protests and violence: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Biden also directly addressed the murder of Floyd, calling him "a wake-up call for our nation" when he began his speech.

"I can't breathe. I can't breathe." George Floyd's last words. But they didn't die with him. They are still heard. They are echoing across the nation, "Biden said.

"They speak in a nation where too often only the color of their skin puts their lives at risk. They speak in a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have applied for unemployment, with an El disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses was concentrated in black and minority communities, "Biden said. "And they speak to a nation where every day millions of people, not at the moment of losing their lives, but in the course of their lives, say to themselves: 'I can't breathe'."

This story has been updated to reflect that Biden delivered his speech.