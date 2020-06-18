Joe Biden to Accept Milwaukee Democratic Presidential Nomination

"He will be in Milwaukee," says a Biden official, confirming the former vice president's attendance on the last night of the convention, probably on August 20.

It has also been made clear to major campaign donors and supporters in recent days that Biden's formal acceptance of the party's nomination, the highlight of the multi-day affair, will take place in Milwaukee.

In the city, a countdown signal has been marking the days on a downtown billboard, even when the event is still awash with uncertainty in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the colorful digital billboard says, "59 days until the Democratic National Convention."

Several people in contact with the Biden campaign also said that, while the main details are still being worked out, there is a general consensus that given the largely virtual nature of the convention, the overall goal now is to produce several hours. convincing programming every night. that would be carried by the main television networks. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, these people said that Biden's allies did not see that Biden's allies were forced to cut the convention schedule, relative to what might be in the absence of the coronavirus.

Officials are approaching the final stages of including a series of smaller events in the battlefield states, but final decisions have not been made at the locations. One reason is the increase in coronavirus cases, an official said.

Some cities under consideration for smaller gatherings include Charlotte, Detroit, Philadelphia and Phoenix, as well as another location in Milwaukee, according to a source familiar with the planning. Meetings at those locations could be streamed live online or directly to the main event in Milwaukee or both. The DNC is now calling the sponsors of the convention to see if this is a plan they would support, according to the source.

Democratic officials in Wisconsin, a critical battleground, have been largely in the dark about planning the convention. The city is partially reopening, but authorities still work from home throughout the city.

Biden's campaign recently hired two senior advisers to oversee Biden's preparations for the convention. Addisu Demissie, who led Senator Cory Booker's presidential campaign, is tasked with coordinating the convention. Lindsay Holst, who served as Biden's digital director when she was vice president, is in charge of the event's main digital component.

In a recent interview with the WITI in Milwaukee, Biden said he would prefer to have an in-person component of the convention, but said public health concerns will influence decisions. He suggested that the event could be held in a smaller venue and potentially include other sites as well.

Tom Pérez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said last week that his team will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials in planning the convention, noting that his team has "flexibility to do whatever it takes."

He added: "I am looking forward to being in Milwaukee the week of August 17."