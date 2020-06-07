Joe Biden to meet with George Floyd's family in Houston

Joe Biden is expected to travel to Houston on Monday to have a private meeting with the family of George Floyd, whose death while in police custody sparked protests against police brutality across the country and around the world, according to a report.

The former vice president opted for a private meeting because he does not want his Secret Service protection details to disrupt the family's funeral service and because he wants to pay his respects privately, CBS News reported Sunday.

Biden will record a video message for the funeral service, his spokesman told the outlet.

It will be the first time that Biden has traveled beyond his home in Delaware and the Philadelphia region since the blockade to combat the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in March.

He has been giving interviews, appearing on talk shows and holding virtual meetings from a studio set up in the basement of his Wilmington home.

Floyd died May 25 after a former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

Derek Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest, was charged with second-degree murder.

Since then, protests have taken place in large and small cities in all 50 states, as well as in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Memorial services for Floyd have already been held in Minneapolis and North Carolina.

A public visit will take place on Monday and an invitation-only service will take place on Tuesday.