Joe Biden visits the Capitol Rotunda to pay his respects to civil rights icon John Lewis

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speaks while Representative John Lewis is in the state at the United States Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on July 27. Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called Rep. John Lewis "Congressional Awareness," honored the life of her former colleague during a ceremony on Capitol Hill.

"God really blessed the United States with the life and leadership of John Lewis," said Pelosi. "Despite everything, John was a person of greatness. He was also a person of great humility, always giving credit to others in the movement. John committed his life to advance in justice and understood that to build it, a better future, we had to recognize the past. "

Pelosi said that while Lewis used his past experiences as a source of strength and inspiration, he also viewed youth as a vehicle to bring change for the next generation.

"John focused on the future, on how to inspire the next generation to join the fight for justice. On their date, 'to find a way to get in the way,'" Pelosi said.

She said that as one of Freedom Riders' youngest leaders, Lewis "understood the power of youth to change the future."

"When asked what someone who was 19 or 20 could do, the age he was when he set out to desegregate Nashville, Lewis replied: 'A young person should be talking about what's fair, what's fair , what is right Speak for those who were left out and abandoned. This is how the movement progresses, "Pelosi said.

Pelosi also presented audio of Representative Lewis' Emory 2014 graduation speech, simply saying, "It is a personal privilege at this time for me to hand over to our dear colleague the distinguished gentleman from Georgia, Congressman John Lewis.

After Lewis's recorded comments, Rotunda's audience gave him a big ovation.

