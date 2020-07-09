Joe Biden VP: Top 10 Women Biden Might Elect as Vice President

Which is a MAJOR contrast to the previous one in the process, when Biden told anyone to listen to his thoughts on various choices and people.

What to do with the newly buttoned Biden? That he and his team are getting to the bottom line and want to maintain extremely firm control over serious contenders, without offending others.

While Biden is not speaking, the political environment has changed subtly, again, in the past two weeks. While much of June was dominated by race and police reform, spikes in coronavirus cases in places like Arizona, Florida, and Texas have sparked the fight against Covid-19, and the ways President Donald Trump did it. has ruined. return to the forefront in recent weeks.

I still believe that Biden is likely to choose a woman of color as his running mate. But within that group, you may well appreciate past government experience, given that at this point in time, the election appears to be a referendum on competition (or lack thereof) in Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Below are my new rankings of the top 10 women considered most likely to finish as Biden's career partner this fall. And here are my latest ratings for reference!

(These rankings change weekly, so if your favorite isn't ranked where it should be, or isn't even on the list, there's always next week. Michelle Obama's Necessary Warning: The former first lady isn't on this list because she she has never expressed an interest in being political, if she does, she will immediately jump to the top of these rankings.)

10. Karen Bass: The California Democrat, who also chairs the Black Caucus of Congress, is the newest entrant to this ranking, fueled by rave reviews from across the political spectrum (Jim Clyburn! George Will!), As well as prominence on issues racial That she comes from California, rich in votes, doesn't hurt either. (Previous classification: Not classified)

9. Tammy Baldwin: The Wisconsin senator hosted an event with Biden on Wednesday focused on possible treatments and a vaccination schedule for Covid-19. And we know it's being investigated for the job. And that of the Midwest states Biden would like to win in 2020, Wisconsin might be the toughest, and Baldwin's popularity would probably be an advantage. But right now it feels like she's some kind of a declining population. (Previous ranking: 9)

8. Gina Raimondo: The more Biden is like a winner, and right now he is, the more likely he and his team are to opt for a government election rather than one that will help them in a given state. Enter Raimondo, the governor of Rhode Island, who has not only won applause for his navigation of the state bureaucracy, but also shares Biden's pragmatic, results-oriented approach to politics. (Previous ranking: 8)

7. Elizabeth Warren: I know that other VP rankings have the Massachusetts senator as much more likely to be Biden's choice than I am. (One has it as the second most likely selection). I am much more skeptical that Biden follows this path. Yes, Warren is a national figure in his own right and loved by liberals. But he is also someone whose political style is at odds with Biden's and who is significantly more liberal than he is on most issues. Also, in an era when race is a big problem, does a white man want to choose a white woman as his partner to lead the Democratic Party? (Previous ranking: 6)

6. Tammy Duckworth: While I've been pinpointing the Illinois senator as the most likely dark horse in the veepstakes for months, he finally received a huge explosion of national attention over the past week thanks to Tucker Carlson of Fox News. Carlson called Duckworth a "jerk" for suggesting that he was open to a conversation about the removal of the George Washington statues and reunited her with those who "really hate America." Those words sounded particularly hollow, and offensive, given that Duckworth received a Purple Heart (and lost both legs) when a helicopter he was piloting was shot down over Iraq. Duckworth's response to Carlson was perfect: "@TuckerCarlson wants to walk a mile on my legs and then tell me if I love America or not?" she tweeted . (Previous ranking: 7)

5. Val Demings: The Florida congresswoman rose to national fame thanks to a unique resume that includes a stint as a police chief in Orlando. Lately, however, her time spent on that job has slowed the momentum behind her possible selection as Biden's vice president. As Vox recently noted in an article on Demings: "Critics say Demings was part of a broader culture of police violence that is present in Orlando and beyond. According to an investigation into Orlando's use of force incidents Sentinel that was released in 2015, In 2010, the Orlando Police Department was involved in 20 percent more force-use incidents than Baton Rouge, a city of comparable size and population. " (Previous ranking: 4)

4. Michelle Lujan Grisham: Unlike some of the other women on this list who are on national cable TV almost every night talking about the news of the day, Lujan Grisham is taking a much more homey approach to veepstakes. The New Mexico governor, who is one of the highest-ranking Latino authorities in the country, has focused on her home state's response to the coronavirus. (Previous ranking: 3)

3. Susan Rice: The more experience in making government levers work for people becomes a topic of conversation at the national level, the better Rice's prospects will be. The former ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser during the Obama administration has incomparable experience in how the government works (and when it doesn't). Also, she has a longer relationship with Biden than anyone else on the list. (Previous ranking: 5)

2. Keisha Lance Bottoms: The Mayor of Atlanta announced earlier this week that he had hired Covid-19, increasing his personal involvement in the fight against the virus. That experience with a disease that will surely be a priority for voters in November gives his voice much more power nationwide. And it closes the gap even further between the top 2 spots on this list. (Previous ranking: 2)

1. Kamala Harris: It's the same as always. The California senator remains the betting favorite to be chosen by Biden because she has more advantages than anyone else on this list: she is a black and Indian American woman from a massive Democratic state (in terms of votes and campaign dollars) who has been on the national stage these past 18 months. (Previous ranking: 1)