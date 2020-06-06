Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden has formally claimed the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday.

"It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented candidate groups that the Democratic Party has presented," Biden said in a statement Friday night.

"And I am proud to say that we are going to this general election as a united party."

The former vice president will continue to challenge President Donald Trump in the general election in the context of immense challenges: the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest across the country, and historic unemployment.

But Biden gathered the 1,991 delegates needed to become the candidate after Tuesday's primaries in seven states and the District of Columbia.

It took several days to recount Biden's victory because several states that voted in the Democratic primary on Tuesday were inundated with mail ballots from voters in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

