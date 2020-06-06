Joe Biden wins enough delegates to secure Democratic nomination

"A little over three months ago I took the stage in South Carolina and told the American people that ours was a campaign for all those who had been shot down, numbered and abandoned. Those words take on even greater resonance today, in a time when so many Americans are suffering and have suffered so many losses, "Biden said in a statement. "Many feel overwhelmed by the economic and public health crisis we are experiencing. Many feel numbered and abandoned by a society that has long seen them as less than equal, their lives are less than precious."
He added: "It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented candidate groups that the Democratic Party has ever presented, and I am proud to say that we are going to participate in these general elections as a united party. I am going to spend every day between now and on November 3 fighting to win the votes of Americans across this great country so that together we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes. "
The time comes after the coronavirus pandemic postponed most of the primaries scheduled for April and May and stopped the campaign in person.
Seven states, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and South Dakota, as well as Washington, DC, held presidential primary elections last Tuesday, from which Biden collected a large number of delegates. He is expected to win more this coming Tuesday, when Georgia and West Virginia hold primary contests.
"I can't breathe. I can't breathe." George Floyd's last words. But they didn't die with him. They are still heard. They are echoing across the nation, "Biden said.
"They speak in a nation where too often only the color of their skin puts their lives at risk. They speak in a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have applied for unemployment, with an El disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses was concentrated in black and minority communities, "Biden said. "And they speak to a nation where every day millions of people, not at the moment of losing their lives, but in the course of their lives, say to themselves: 'I can't breathe'."