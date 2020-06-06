Joe Biden wins enough delegates to secure Democratic nomination







Biden has been the alleged Democratic candidate since April, when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the primary. His electoral victory in Guam on Saturday It allowed him to outnumber the 1,991 delegates needed to claim the nomination in the party's first convention vote, to be held in August. Biden currently has 1,992 delegates, according to CNN's tally.

"A little over three months ago I took the stage in South Carolina and told the American people that ours was a campaign for all those who had been shot down, numbered and abandoned. Those words take on even greater resonance today, in a time when so many Americans are suffering and have suffered so many losses, "Biden said in a statement. "Many feel overwhelmed by the economic and public health crisis we are experiencing. Many feel numbered and abandoned by a society that has long seen them as less than equal, their lives are less than precious."

He added: "It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented candidate groups that the Democratic Party has ever presented, and I am proud to say that we are going to participate in these general elections as a united party. I am going to spend every day between now and on November 3 fighting to win the votes of Americans across this great country so that together we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes. "