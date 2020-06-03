Joe Biden: Young voters long for inspiration from suspected Democratic candidate

"It all comes down to: Can Joe Biden be brave for the United States? We need him to start being brave," Green told CNN. "What are you going to do with the police shooting people because of the color of their skin?"

Green supported Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 primaries, pointing to criminal justice reform, "Medicare for All," the climate crisis, and the elimination of student debt as key issues for young voters. If Biden doesn't move left on these issues, Green said he and young people on the left of the political spectrum "will not support any of the candidates."

Biden has stepped up efforts in recent weeks to engage young voters. Last week, the campaign announced a new initiative called League 46. It consists of three teams: students for Biden, young professionals for Biden, and young elected officials for Biden, who will work to garner support for the former vice president ahead. of November

"Young people more than anyone understand, frankly, that this is one of the most important elections of our lives," Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders, who chairs the campaign's new youth voter outreach program, told CNN.

Sanders pointed to the unity working groups established by the Biden campaign as an example of the former vice president listening and responding directly to the wishes of the progressive community. Biden's campaign and members of the former Bernie Sanders campaign are working together on policies related to the climate crisis, health care, immigration, criminal justice reform, the economy and education. The groups include a list of progressive leaders, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Biden's top campaign aides and allies.

"They are not for the show," Symone Sanders said of the working groups, noting that she is in the criminal justice task force and that the group's first meeting consisted of a "very solid" conversation. Sanders said the reports from the working groups would be used to draft the party's platform.

Before November, the campaign hopes to win over people like 18-year-old Roxie Richner, who supported Sanders in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Richner, from Michigan, will be able to vote for the first time in November. She said she will likely vote for Biden, but said "she is not 100% sure."

"My generation is leading the drive for change on many fronts. Everyone can see it and know it," said Richner. But he said Biden needs "a change of tone and policy" to attract younger voters. She said there has to be "concrete solutions and action plans on the table before young people can feel ready to support it."

Richner told CNN that Biden has yet to make the "necessary concessions," such as a pledge to support Medicare for all and the Green New Deal, "that it would need progressives to get on board."

"I think they are making real progress"

Sarah Audelo, executive director of the Alliance for Youth Action, said the Biden campaign has not done enough to reach young voters. "But I think they are making real progress, which is important," Audelo said, pointing to the working groups.

Audelo said it will be important for Biden to show leadership in the economy as millions of young people are burdened with student debt and trying to enter the job market in an economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Heather Greven, communications director for NextGen America, told CNN that having Ocasio-Cortez co-lead one of the task forces "is a great sign to youth and people organizing in the progressive sphere that Biden he is not going to fight us, and he understands that he needs us to win in November. "

Greven said that one of NextGen America's most effective messages is "to explain to people that Biden is not perfect." She said: "We are not going to sell it as a progressive savior, but we are going to sell it as the competent alternative to the disaster, which is another four years of Donald Trump."

Founded by billionaire and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer and focused on mobilizing young voters, NextGen America last week backed Biden and said he would invest $ 45 million to target more than 4.5 million potential voters in 18-35 years in key battlefield states.

As Biden seeks to win over young progressives, he has been taking steps to embrace his former rivals and adopt parts of his platforms, and has shown his willingness to move to the left. He now supports lowering the age of Medicare eligibility from 65 to 60, canceling more student debt and backing a plan to make colleges free for those families making less than $ 125,000 a year.

But many young people want Biden to make more significant changes to his policy platform.

"There are some things that (Biden) needs to be pushed and challenged about," said Davonte Johnson, a youth organizer for Detroit Action, a group fighting for economic and social justice for working-class people of color. Johnson, who supported Warren in the primaries, pointed to issues like criminal justice reform, education, and plans to lift people out of poverty as something Biden needs to be pushed for. "Young people are still waiting to see what's what, what's going on."

Still, Victor Shi, who turned 18 over the weekend, said he found Biden's plan acceptable and endorsed the former vice president in the primaries.

"I thought his policies were progressive enough to be enacted once he is president," Shi told CNN. He liked the policies put forth by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Sanders, he said, "but I just didn't think they were really realistic."

Shi, who will be a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, said in the campaign that he would be the youngest delegate in Illinois, said he believes the former vice president connects with people on a deeper level than most politicians. "When he speaks, you can definitely feel the empathy that naturally exists," Shi said.

He noted the different responses from Trump and Biden to the coronavirus pandemic, which to date has killed more than 100,000 Americans.

"The difference in how the two candidates are responding to the coronavirus is a real indication of what might come when he really is in the White House," said Shi, "how (Biden) will be guided by scientific facts and real information and, like opposed to what the president is doing right now. "

Opposition to Trump

Many young voters may not have chosen Biden as their first choice in the primaries, but they tell CNN that they will vote for him in the general election simply because they don't want four more years of President Donald Trump.

Trump is a very motivating factor for young voters, according to a Harvard youth poll in the spring, and the Trump presidency has pushed many young Americans, particularly on the left, to be politically active.

"Yes, I'm going to vote for Joe, but I don't have to be excited," 19-year-old March For Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky told CNN. "I just don't understand how anyone could be excited about Joe."

But according to Kasky, when it comes to 2020, "it's not about getting young people excited, it's about making people pragmatic."

"My message to young people is: I'm not really excited about voting for Joe Biden, but every time I think about how unmotivated I am, I just watch Trump videos on YouTube, and I say, 'OK, I'm voting for Joe Biden & # 39; "said Kasky.

A Harvard Youth spring poll found that Biden has a significant (+23) lead over Trump among young Americans ages 18-29. The poll also found that Biden's (+30) advantage among young voters is comparable to what Sanders would have had if the Vermont senator was the supposed Democratic candidate.

But CNN's Harry Enten noted that Biden appeared to underperform 2016 Democratic Presidential President Hillary Clinton on young voters. Biden was leading Trump by 14 points, but he was doing 10 points worse than Clinton on average among the last five high-quality national probability polls with a breakdown of voters aged 18 to 34.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump only led to a third of voters under the age of 30, but Clinton won only 55% of younger voters, well below Obama's 66% in 2008 and 60% in 2012. , according to exit polls. One in 11 of those younger voters endorsed third-party candidates in 2016, more than among any older group. The Obama campaign appealed to a desire for hope and a constituency ready for change.

"You have to meet people where they are"

Biden has appeared in recent weeks on various social media platforms as he strives to reach a younger audience. She made her debut on TikTok, a video-sharing platform especially popular with young people, appeared on the Snapchat political show Good Luck America, and entered Instagram Live with soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Biden also delivered a speech about his plans to tackle dizzying unemployment and economic turmoil on NowThis, a left-wing platform focused on social media.

Over the next two weeks, Young Elected Officials for Biden will host "mini Instagram town halls," where a young elected official is paired with a celebrity, according to Sanders.

The campaign also launched a Snapchat program called Wine Down Wednesdaydays, where Sanders answers youth questions on Snapchat. The show, which first aired last week, will air every week leading up to the general election, Sanders told CNN.

"We really believe that you have to meet the people where they are. And that means that sometimes you have to go to Instagram, sometimes you have to go to Snapchat, sometimes you have to have a town hall with a really cool state representative. We have to know creative, "Sanders told CNN.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, 37, voted for Bernie Sanders in 2016, but endorsed Biden this year ahead of the Michigan Democratic primary.

"The reality of the Trump presidency has just increased the stakes for this election so high," Gilchrist said of his decision to endorse Biden instead of Sanders this year.

He recently participated in a virtual brunch organized by the Biden campaign alongside former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, 45, whose support comes primarily from young voters.

"We need someone we can trust to push us, to work with us, to have ideas big and important enough that we can truly believe that they will work for people," Gilchrist said. "That is what is at stake for me here, that is what is at stake for me as a young and young father. And I think Joe Biden is the right person for this job and for this moment."