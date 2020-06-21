Joe Biden's campaign criticizes 'outrageous' comments of Trump on Coronavirus Testing

However, Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield called Trump's comments "a scandalous moment that will be remembered long after a rally debacle tonight."

"President Trump has just admitted that he is putting politics above the safety and economic well-being of the American people, even as we have just recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly two months and 20 million workers remain without a job, "he said in a statement.

Trump told protesters Saturday that an increase in evidence leads to an increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"When you test up to that point, you will find more people, you will find more cases," Trump said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow down the test, please.' They test and test. We have evidence that people don't know what's going on."

After Trump made the comment, an administration official came to the defense of the president.

"Obviously he was joking. We are leading the world in testing and we have conducted more than 25 million tests," the official told CNN.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, said Sunday that Trump's comments were very consistent with White House policy on handling the virus, despite the administration's assertion that the Comments were a joke.

"This is incredibly frustrating for the millions of Americans who have gotten sick and been unable to get tested," Jha said on CNN's "Inside Politics".

"It has to be incredibly frustrating for people who have lost families in nursing homes, because we have not been able to evaluate nursing home residents and workers, or meat packing plant workers," added Jha. "Unfortunately, this is not a joke."

Jha went on to say that the death toll in the United States of more than 100,000 is largely due to a lack of Covid-19 testing infrastructure.

Trump's comments come as many states, including Oklahoma, are experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases, with an increase in cases outpacing the increase in coronavirus testing, according to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

As of Thursday, at least 21 states are seeing an increase in new cases from one week to the next, according to a CNN analysis of data from John Hopkins University. And as of Saturday afternoon, Tulsa County reported the most cases, 2,206 in total, of any county in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The state recently reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 119,700 people died in the United States from the coronavirus, and medical experts have long said that testing is critical to identifying cases, tracking them, and stopping the spread of the virus.

The Trump campaign has dismissed concerns about the ongoing pandemic, moving forward with the planned rally as public health officials have warned of the potential risks.

The president's comments on the tests also came hours after the Trump campaign said six employees working at the rally had tested positive for coronavirus. Just hours before the president was expected to arrive in Oklahoma, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement that "according to security protocols, campaign staff are being tested for detect COVID-19 before the events. Six advanced team members tested positive for hundreds of tests performed and quarantine procedures were implemented immediately. "

Last week, Trump called the evidence "overrated" and said it makes the country look bad in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

This story has been updated with comments from Dr. Ashish Jha.