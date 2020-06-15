Joe Biden's campaign says he raised nearly $ 81 million in May

The $ 80.8 million split between Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising efforts, announced in an email to supporters on Monday afternoon, occurred in the first full month of a joint agreement. fundraiser with the Democratic National Committee, which allowed a large dollar donors to give more.
But the Biden campaign said half of its May donors were new, and that educators made up the bulk by occupation of their donors.
Online donations averaged $ 30, Biden's campaign said. He did not detail how much of the $ 80.8 million was raised through small contributions in dollars.
"I understand what these dollars mean. Facing uncertainty and recession, you decided to back me up. I will never forget it. And I promise that when I am president, I will not disappoint you," Biden said in the email. to supporters who announce their total fundraiser in May.
Biden's total includes money raised by his campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the Victoria Biden Joint Fund.
Biden's campaign did not say how much cash it had at the end of May. In late April, his campaign reported having $ 57.1 million in the bank.
Biden almost kept pace with Trump's fundraising in April, but the president and the Republican National Committee have a clear financial advantage, with $ 255 million available in late April. Trump and the RNC have yet to report their fundraising figures in May.
May's fundraising drive for Biden continues his campaign's rapid upward trajectory since winning the South Carolina primary and effectively ending the Democratic primary race with a close sweep on Super Tuesday in early March.
It occurs despite the coronavirus pandemic that forces Biden to avoid in-person fundraisers. Instead, his campaign has maintained a steady pace of virtual fundraising.
"Just a few months ago, people were ready to dismiss this campaign. Now, we are making big dents in Donald Trump's most violent combat," Biden wrote to his followers. "Every dollar will make sure he's a one-term president."