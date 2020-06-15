Joe Biden's campaign says he raised nearly $ 81 million in May







The $ 80.8 million split between Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising efforts, announced in an email to supporters on Monday afternoon, occurred in the first full month of a joint agreement. fundraiser with the Democratic National Committee, which allowed a large dollar donors to give more.

But the Biden campaign said half of its May donors were new, and that educators made up the bulk by occupation of their donors.

Online donations averaged $ 30, Biden's campaign said. He did not detail how much of the $ 80.8 million was raised through small contributions in dollars.