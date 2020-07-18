Joe Biden's discreet campaign hopes Trump defeats himself

Biden's campaign has been more successful, but he has also been smart, at least smart enough.

Going, as Joe Biden did, from left to right to the nomination and quickly emerging as the favorite in November is a streak of success that would be the envy of any national politician.

It's easy to see this as a mere accident given the weakness of Biden's opponents, first a Socialist in the Democratic primaries who had a ceiling on his support and now an acting President whose ratings have declined.

Biden's team is certainly not going to rewrite any campaign playbooks or dazzle anyone with their brilliance, but they have avoided serious mistakes and demonstrated an understanding of the basic political terrain and strengths of their candidates.

He hasn't asked Biden to do anything outside of his comfort zone or beyond his capabilities, and he's content with President Trump dominating all attention, as long as Trump isn't, and often is, promoting his own cause. delaying, with all the time air and headlines.

Above all, the campaign has avoided the most dangerous ideological excesses from a political point of view. This has required some discipline, given the influence Twitter aroused on the left.

Biden's theory of the Democratic Party, even if at first it seemed doubtful, proved correct: that the party's center of gravity was still, as he put it, with the Democrats Obama-Biden rather than with the declared Socialists and Social Justice Warriors

Biden followed this line when other candidates went the other way. It may seem obvious that endorsing "Medicare for All," which involves taking out the private health insurance of more than 100 million Americans, is silly and politically indefensible, but several candidates in the Democratic race did it anyway.

It has moved away from other traps since the nomination closed. He said he would not ban fracking. He did not support the removal of the police. He defended the statues of the founders of the United States.

He slid indisputably to the left. This has been your M.O. his entire career: staying in the middle of any agreed-upon position of the Democratic Party at any time. It is running on the left-most platform of any Democratic candidate in a couple of generations, but it has tried to smooth the edges as much as possible.

As a general matter, nothing he said has made a big impression in one way or another. His campaign knows he benefits if the election is a referendum on Trump, and he is acting accordingly.

On the other hand, Trump should know that it hurts if the election is a referendum on him, but he still persists in doing it anyway. Why should Biden try to take the microphone away from Trump if the President is using it to fight Bubba Wallace and Anthony Fauci?

These deviations not only do nothing to harm Biden, but also serve to validate the former vice president's case that the country needs a return to normality.

Still, nothing is decided in July. Events took a hand earlier this year by turning a political tailwind for Trump into a strong headwind. Something unpredictable could change the dynamics once again, and better economic conditions could improve the general atmosphere.

Biden's record and agenda give Trump targets to shoot, and he should obviously take every opportunity to make the elections, as much as possible, on Democratic Party radicalism.

Finally, there is the fact that Biden is an unstable actor at best. The restrictions around COVID-19 have freed it from the rigors of the typical presidential campaign, but it will have to emerge to participate in a debate or debates in the fall, and no one can rule out catastrophic failure.

So Trump cannot be ruled out. But Biden's campaign is cunning enough that it won't be easy for him.

