Joe Biden's margin with black voters is currently smaller than Hillary Clinton's

Interestingly, though, Trump continues to do something perhaps unexpected among black voters: defending himself against Biden in relation to the expectations of many people.
Biden leads those polls by a margin of 83% to 8%, or 75 points. That, of course, is a huge advantage for Biden, but it also represents a small improvement for Trump since 2016.
Hillary Clinton was ahead of Trump by a 79-point margin among black registered voters in pre-election polls conducted just before the 2016 election, as compiled by Nate Cohn of the New York Times. Biden, for what it's worth, is matching 83% of Clinton in those polls. Trump is collecting much of the votes that were sent to third-party candidates.
Given the way error margins work – that is, it shrinks as the result gets more extreme – this slight improvement for Trump from 2016 is statistically significant.
Biden currently has such a large overall advantage that Trump's small gain among black voters doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of the 2020 election. But if the race for the presidency narrows, Trump's small gain with black voters It could make a difference. It could cost Biden 0.5 points nationwide overall compared to where Clinton ended. It may not seem like much, although it could make a difference in a close election. And, of course, Biden's margin with black voters can be further adjusted if the margin with other voters also changes.
(Other post-election polls, which are not as good for comparisons because pre-election polls are undecided, also suggest that Biden-Trump is smaller than the Clinton-Trump gap.)
When you dig a little deeper, you see that Biden doesn't seem to be as beloved as Clinton among black voters. An average of six live interview polls conducted since late May have a favorable rating of 74% to an unfavorable rating of 15% among black voters. Clinton, on the other hand, averaged a favorable rating of 81% to an unfavorable rating of 13% in pre-election polls conducted just before the 2016 election.
This occurs when Biden is much more popular than Clinton in general. In these same surveys, Biden's net favorability index (favorable – unfavorable) is currently +3 points. Clinton had -13 points at the end of the 2016 campaign. Again, the big shift to Biden has been caused by white voters.
Furthermore, Biden's strong gains from white voters relative to black and Hispanic voters is another reason why his path to the White House may traverse the Great Lakes than the Sun Belt, where blacks and Hispanics represent a more votes.