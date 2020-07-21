Joe Biden's margin with black voters is currently smaller than Hillary Clinton's

At the time, former Vice President Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump expanded from about six points to closer to 10 points.

Interestingly, though, Trump continues to do something perhaps unexpected among black voters: defending himself against Biden in relation to the expectations of many people.

There have been more than 10 national live interview polls since the protests began where I was able to assess the sentiment of black voters in the presidential race. In total, we are seeing more than 1,000 interviews.

Biden leads those polls by a margin of 83% to 8%, or 75 points. That, of course, is a huge advantage for Biden, but it also represents a small improvement for Trump since 2016.

Hillary Clinton was ahead of Trump by a 79-point margin among black registered voters in pre-election polls conducted just before the 2016 election, as compiled by Nate Cohn of the New York Times. Biden, for what it's worth, is matching 83% of Clinton in those polls. Trump is collecting much of the votes that were sent to third-party candidates.

Given the way error margins work – that is, it shrinks as the result gets more extreme – this slight improvement for Trump from 2016 is statistically significant.

Biden currently has such a large overall advantage that Trump's small gain among black voters doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of the 2020 election. But if the race for the presidency narrows, Trump's small gain with black voters It could make a difference. It could cost Biden 0.5 points nationwide overall compared to where Clinton ended. It may not seem like much, although it could make a difference in a close election. And, of course, Biden's margin with black voters can be further adjusted if the margin with other voters also changes.

Historically, Trump is doing just as well, and probably even a touch better, than Republicans typically among black voters. While we don't have as many pre-election polls for many previous years as we do for 2016, pre-election polls from the United States National Election Studies show that since 1964, the average Democrat has won 86% to 6% of the average republican. That 80-point margin is broader than Biden's current 75-point margin.

(Other post-election polls, which are not as good for comparisons because pre-election polls are undecided, also suggest that Biden-Trump is smaller than the Clinton-Trump gap.)

Furthermore, it doesn't appear that the sentiment of black voters overall has changed since the protests began in late May. An average of polls dating back to early April gives Biden the same 83% -8% advantage he has in more recent polls.

This confirms other studies showing that Biden's profits since the protests began have been concentrated among white voters. As I pointed out last month, Biden appears to be much worse than Clinton among Hispanic voters.

When you dig a little deeper, you see that Biden doesn't seem to be as beloved as Clinton among black voters. An average of six live interview polls conducted since late May have a favorable rating of 74% to an unfavorable rating of 15% among black voters. Clinton, on the other hand, averaged a favorable rating of 81% to an unfavorable rating of 13% in pre-election polls conducted just before the 2016 election.

This occurs when Biden is much more popular than Clinton in general. In these same surveys, Biden's net favorability index (favorable – unfavorable) is currently +3 points. Clinton had -13 points at the end of the 2016 campaign. Again, the big shift to Biden has been caused by white voters.

Trump, if anything, is a little more popular than he was among black voters. His net favorability among black voters is -76 points, better than the -81 points he had at the end of the 2016 campaign. This coincides with previous surveys indicating that Trump's job approval rating was slightly higher. among black voters of what to expect given his performance with them in the 2016 election.

However, the good electoral news for Biden is that there are far more white voters in the country than there are black or Hispanic voters. Furthermore, white voters also represent a disproportionate share of the electorate in swing states, especially in the Great Lake battlefield states. This helps explain why Biden is doing quite well domestically and in those particular states of change.

Furthermore, Biden's strong gains from white voters relative to black and Hispanic voters is another reason why his path to the White House may traverse the Great Lakes than the Sun Belt, where blacks and Hispanics represent a more votes.