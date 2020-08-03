Joe Biden's presidency would be a disaster for our schools: Devine

Joe Biden sent his own children to an elite private school and presents himself as the Black Lives Matter candidate, but his policies are openly hostile to educational options that offer the best opportunity for minority advancement.

Biden-Bernie Sanders' "unity" policy platform points a dagger at charter schools, insisting that they "undermine the many extraordinary public schools in this country."

It targets "for-profit" charter schools for destruction, while strangling the rest with demands for "responsibility."

It requires accepting a maze of bureaucracy, ideological intrusion into the curriculum, ending "high risk" tests, demanding "diversity" from teachers, and restricting discipline procedures.

What about Democrats and their hostility to schools that offer poor minority children the best ticket out of poverty and generational disadvantage?

Biden made his views clear at a public education forum last December when he said that if he becomes president, charter schools will "disappear."

"Letter does not mean better," says its manifesto.

But the fact is that, as Thomas Sowell writes in his brilliant new book, "Charter Schools and Their Enemies," the success of charter schools in closing the racial education gap is a reproach to teacher unions and their facilitators. politicians.

Sowell, principal investigator for the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, presents the evidence, targeting New York City charter schools students at Success Academy, which educates 20,000 mostly low-income black and Latino students in 47 schools in Brooklyn, The Bronx and Manhattan – and the KIPP network, which educates 100,000 students in 242 schools, more than 95 percent of whom are Black or Latino.

To counter the theory that charter schools separate children from the most motivated families, he notes that students are selected by lottery and that only a fraction of applicants are accepted. However, those who miss out and have to continue in their traditional public school never perform as well as their charter school counterparts, so it is the school that adds value.

Compare apples to apples, charter school students who share buildings with traditional public school students from the same socioeconomic and racial backgrounds, and the same neighborhoods. The results show that charter children outperform their public school counterparts in almost all cases.

“In 2019, most students in the city's public schools did not pass the state tests for math and English. But most of the city's charter schools students passed both subjects, "he writes." The gap in educational achievement between students in low-income minority communities and those in broader society [has closed] in New York City charter schools, but not traditional unionized public schools in the same buildings as them. "

Additionally, charter schools in low-income minority neighborhoods have sometimes achieved better educational outcomes than schools in wealthy white neighborhoods.

“This is success, a remarkable success. What is equally remarkable is how unpleasant this success has been in many places, ”according to Sowell.

Parents are voting with their feet, with more than 50,000 students on waiting lists to enter New York City charter schools, and an estimated 1 million more on waiting lists across the country.

But if Biden and Mayor de Blasio get their way, that opportunity to climb the aspiration ladder will disappear.

Sowell says the antagonism to charter schools is in part driven by money, because if 50,000 children on a waiting list could enter a charter school in New York, that would draw more than a billion dollars a year from the traditional school system. public schools. .

Unions are also hostile to the fact that charter schools can hold teachers accountable for educational results and can fire them for incompetence.

Not so in the public system, where "union teacher tenure protections [mean that] firing an incompetent teacher on average takes 830 days and costs $ 313,000," Sowell writes, citing the Association of State School Boards of New York.

He especially points to De Blasio: "No public official has made more radical or hostile attacks against charter schools."

The mayor's speech in 2019 to his union teachers at the National Education Association exemplifies the backlash from anti-charter schools.

"I hate the privatizers and I want to stop them," de Blasio said. "Stay away from high-risk testing, stay away from charter schools. There are no federal funds for charter schools. "

Sowell describes the installation of deputy mayor de Blasio, Richard Buery, as head of policy within the Kipp charter school network as an example of dangerous "institutionalized interventions within charter schools themselves."

It is an alarming sign of capitulation that last month Kipp announced that he will abandon his founding motto "Work hard. Be nice," because somehow, "it slows down the significant effort to dismantle systemic racism."

This is an Orwellian reversal of the truth. Working hard and exercising self-discipline is the key to a good education, and a good education is the best weapon against racial inequality.

Whatever motivates the enemies of charter schools, you can't describe it as more than evil.

How else do you characterize adults willing to sacrifice the well-being of powerless children to secure their own power?

Pelosi's sick attack on Dr. Birx

So much for Nancy Pelosi's claim that she is a women's champion. The sexist destruction of the White House coronavirus adviser, Dr. Deborah Birx, is only proof of her determination to politicize the pandemic.

The speaker reportedly told White House officials on Thursday: “Deborah Birx is the worst. Wow, what horrible hands you are in. "He doubled over on ABC News Sunday, saying he" had no confidence "in the doctor.

Dr. Birx is a distinguished Army doctor, diplomat and colonel who has dedicated her career to fighting HIV / AIDS. She was President Obama's global AIDS ambassador and director of AIDS research at CDC and Walter Reed. Unlike Pelosi, she sticks to the facts and does not look or try to ingratiate herself with the media.

Pelosi is not suitable to tie one of the elegant Birx scarves.

Joe is in serious trouble

After all the suspense, Joe Biden has delayed the announcement of the woman of color who will be his running mate.

The leaks and infighting show the disaster Biden created for himself by allowing identity politics to dictate an election that is more crucial to him than to any previous presidential candidate.

His advanced age and declining mental energy mean that his vice president needs to be fit to put himself in his place.

However, she does not dare choose someone so ambitious that she will outshine him in his first term. Hi Kamala Harris

But since it's not difficult to outshine Biden in his current state, if you choose someone who doesn't make you look like a lame duck, by definition, she won't have what it takes to be president.