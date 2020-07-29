Joe Concha breaks Barr's coverage of hearing: Media is making America "not favor" with omission bias

Coverage of Tuesday's hearing of Attorney General William Barr before the House Judiciary Committee showed that biased actors in the mainstream media are reflecting the attitude and actions of anti-Trump Democratic lawmakers, Joe Concha said Wednesday. from The Hill.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," the media reporter agreed that Barr appeared to be a "bystander" during parts of the hearing because of the Democrats' aggressive behavior.

WASHINGTON POST, PBS REPORTERS ACCUSED OF & # 39; ANIMATION & # 39; FOR DEMOS DURING THE BARR HEARING

"And look, the coverage is a lot like the way Democrats treated Barr, which is to take the exact opposite position of the president in terms of protests, for example, right?" I ask.

Concha said the liberal media is trying to cover up Democrats amid protests across the country, noting that "Bill Barr was right" in pointing out that "they are violent."

According to the New York Post, protesters in New York City have caused nearly $ 1 million damage to New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicles since the death of George Floyd inspired hundreds of thousands to go out at streets.

"They are called" largely peaceful "or" mostly peaceful, "Concha said.

"At one point, ABC News had a tweet, this was truly remarkable:‘ Protesters in California set fire to a court, damaged a police station, assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified, "he read. "Whoever wrote that tweet, and that was for 15.7 million people on the ABC News account, by the way, will need a chiropractor (de) twisting and turning, in terms of the way they're putting this together in this moment".

Concha told host Steve Doocy that, for the most part, Americans "see violence on our screens every night" and that "the pictures tell the whole story" as Democrats "deny Bill Barr."

He believes that violence and Antifa's involvement "should be the number one news story right now" rather than "omission bias."

"It is dangerous because we are in a very divisive and violent moment at this moment in the history of this country," said Concha. "And the media is not doing favors in terms of rejecting these lawmakers who are making these absolutely absurd claims."