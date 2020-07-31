The Jets placed some of their injured players on the list physically unable to perform on Thursday, meaning they will not be able to practice until they are medically cleared.

Substitute quarterback Joe Flacco, tight end Ryan Griffin and linebacker Avery Williamson will start camp on the active / PUP list. Neither of these is a surprise.

Flacco had neck surgery this offseason before signing with the Jets. He is not expected to be fully authorized for contact until September and could miss the first few weeks of the regular season.

Griffin underwent ankle surgery in December after suffering an injury that ended the season. Williamson tore his LCA to his right knee last August in a preseason game and is still recovering. Williamson could be fighting for his work on training field as the Jets have some depth in the linebacker and Williamson has a large salary cap number ($ 8.5 million).

In addition to those moves, the Jets placed TE Dan Brown on the list of non-soccer injuries. They also quit rookie DL Domenique Davis.