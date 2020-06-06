Joe Giudice Starring In His Own Reality TV Show

Joe Giudice has announced that he will star in and produce his own reality show that will focus on his Italian cuisine.

New Jersey Royal Housewives& # 39; s Joe Giudice is set to star in his own reality show. Joe is said to be a personality and he hopes to earn a living.

Joe was married to housewife Teresa Giudice, but everything changed after spending time behind bars, the parents died, and Joe was deported. The United States government issued its final verdict, denying Joe's third appeal to return to New Jersey. It is now official that Joe will never be allowed to return to the United States and will call Italy his new home. Fans will remember that Joe was born in Italy and moved to the United States as a young child. The contractor never obtained his U.S. citizenship and was deported as a criminal.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: RHOBH: How Denise Richard's Husband Aaron Phypers Looked Bad

Giudice returns to the small screen according to In weekly contact after its passage The Real Housewives of New Jersey. For fans, the reality star will host her own cooking show, though most would say that his wife, Teresa Giudice, was the family cook. The father of four children will be an executive producer. Robyn Levy is the creator and also executive producer. Get ready for this, the show will be called Juicy Joe's Cucina: From Italy to Jersey.

The premise will be to introduce the Italian stallion, Giudice, competing against other cooks during each episode, some of which will include their own relatives. Levy told the media that Giudice's family side would be absolutely participating in the show. According to Levy, the reality star wanted to include his family as much as possible, as they helped him so much upon arrival. From now on, his separated wife, Teresa, will not participate due to his contract with Bravo. But according to Giudice, he hopes that his daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana can cook with him through FaceTime. Giudice has been keeping busy while cooking his Italian dishes in his new home, Sala Consilina, which he often posts on his social media.

The show sounds exciting and Levy even revealed that the ending will show the person making the winning recipe taking it to the Bahamas for a meal with Giudice himself. The executive producer mentioned that they don't necessarily have to film in Italy, as they can film in other countries. The show is scheduled to start filming over the summer and will be viewable on the app, Red Coral.

Next: RHOBH: Erika Jayne Applauds Troll Who Shades Cop Son

Source: In Touch, Joe Giudice

The Suicide Squad Joker was accurate, and the director proves it