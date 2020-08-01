Joe Judge is the man of the Giants with multiple plans

Joe Judge is a man with a plan.

A Plandemia, so to speak.

He brings to his first job as the NFL head coach an unflappable, thorough and early Belichickian leadership that requires a plan for the possibility of him testing positive, for Daniel Jones positive, for Saquon Barkley positive, for Next Man Up anywhere, and everywhere.

"We have succession plans for the coaching staff," Judge said in a Zoom call. "Once we have a depth chart at the end of the roster development, we will have plans for each player on the team, who will be the next man …

"We started talking in the spring in terms of whether any coach, myself included, would not be able to come to work that day for a period of time, how would we approach the meetings, practice on the field, the game? We have to make sure we have a plan ".

Joe Judge's Plandemic: Survival of the Fittest.

"Part of our culture is doing what it takes to succeed and right now, to be successful we have to stay healthy," said Judge. "The healthiest team has an advantage, and we will do our part to stay healthy." "

Joe Judge's Plandemic: No Excuses.

"We are just not going to make excuses for anything that comes up this season," Judge said. "We are all here to play and train football, we are here to do well and we are going to put everything into it."

In six months of mostly virtual soccer, Judge has provided enough evidence that he may be that long-lost CEO that the Giants have needed and wanted. He is not an offensive coordinator / caller disguised as a head coach. The executive director of a soccer team trying to get off the mat under sobering, terrifying, and unimaginable circumstances where a misstep by a Giant, coach or player or staff member, can turn them into the baseball Marlins and put the NFL experiment is in danger. .

The football gods have thrown the kitchen sink at Joe Judge … this relentless and relentless pandemic … the Black Lives Matter movement … the troubling legal charges against DeAndre Baker and former giant Aldrick Rosas … and refuses to blink.

Bill Parcells Old Creed: Four or Five Things Happen in Professional Soccer Every Day You Wish They Didn't Happen. If you can't handle them, you need to get another job.

Joe Judge doesn't need to get another job.

"I think my job is to make sure that we are preparing for every possible scenario that could come up during the season," said Judge. "It's not just things we've already thought about, but things that pop up as we go. 'OK, what if this happens? What's our plan going?' Now you're doing it as a football team anyway. . This year, you just have a different account with COVID and how that can affect our team or other teams too …

"Right now, we have all the practice plans that will look as normal as possible. If that changes at some point, we will work it out and adjust it and keep moving forward. "

The Giants Path will be no different than the Patriots Path this way: players will receive cross training.

"We are going to play all of our offensive linemen in multiple positions, right and left," said Judge. “We are going to have a competition for each position. We are going to have several guys playing in the center and out at the tackle. We're going to play all of our tackles left and right to start camp and see who fits best. "

Joe Judge's Plandemic: Better Security Than Forgiveness.

"It is not just where I am going, I know I am at the stadium or driving home. … I have to be aware of where my wife and children are," he said. Who are you with every day? What am I bringing back to the team? There are some sacrifices that we have to make. If the most important thing we have to do is to wear masks around each other for half a year, to distance ourselves a little and when we return home, to be at home, I think it is a fairly fair compensation to be part of the National Football League. . "

The right man at the right time.