Joe Judge on Daniel Jones and the state of the Giants before camp

Giants new head coach Joe Judge, who is entering his first NFL training camp as head coach this week after a pandemic-interrupted offseason, takes a time-out to discuss all things Giants with Post columnist Steve Serby.

Q: How difficult will it be to form a team with a vision?

A: It is the education of the players. It is not: "Do not follow me blindly because I say so." Our job as coaches is to let players understand why they are doing what they are doing, what the end result will be like. For us, in terms of a vision, it starts with educating players on why we are playing a certain brand of football, why we are building our schemes in such a way, why we are using our staff in such a way. And why their role is critical to the team's success. And that is everyone's role.

Q: How does mental strength develop or develop in a team?

A: It has to be in the way you practice. It has to be up to daily expectations when they enter the building. It is not something that is built over a five minute period in a practice. It is not something you build overnight. Start with the type of people you bring into your show and their mental makeup. It starts with guys who have had to overcome adversity themselves. It comes with selfless boys who are willing to make the right decision for the team, which is not always the best for them as individuals.

Q: What is the most important rule you will have?

A: Put the team first. That comes in everything you do, every decision you make, you put the team first. That's.

Q: What do you hope your players have learned about you so far?

A: I just introduced myself as who I am every day. At the end of the day, I want you to understand that I have your best interests at heart. That we understand them as individuals. I want you to understand that every day you come to work, I pledge to help you be better at what you do. And that is my only goal.

Q: Is there a common denominator that defines successful people?

A: I think the internal drive. Everyone has that different why. For me it is that impulse. You see that work ethic of how men find a way to get the job done, regardless of what comes their way. And the refusal to allow something to dissuade what they are working for.

Q: Have you always had that urge?

A: I couldn't answer that. … I mean, I've always had specific goals, and then they taught me at a young age, you have to work for what you get. You don't get what you want, you get what you deserve, based on what you worked for and what you're capable of putting yourself in position for.

Q: Tell me why you will be successful.

A: At this point, I'm not going to go into bold predictions in terms of all of that. I will just tell you this: I am committed right now to working with my team, and I am committed to doing everything I can to put them in the best position for them to succeed.

Q: When you leave the Giants' offices during this pandemic, how concerned will you be about going home to your family?

A: We will have protocols established by the NFL. We will be working with Ronnie (Barnes, Senior Vice President of Medical Services) and his medical staff, and we will all work to be as safe as possible. For me, it's more about controlling where I go outside the building. I feel that inside the building it will be the safest place. For me, there are more decisions we make when leaving the building, not exposing ourselves and then entering the building.

Q: Governor Andrew Cuomo has spoken about New York Tough during this pandemic. What does New York Tough mean to you?

A: The only thing about New York, and this is the first time I live in this area, but it is always known from the outside that New Yorkers are resistant. And there are many varied differences in the people that make up the city. But everyone comes together when the time comes, whether it is September 11 or the pandemic, and they work together. New Yorkers are tough. And you can't be tough if you're not tough. There are many people who wake up, go to work every day, no matter what happens in their personal lives. They get up early, work long hours, work hard. The blue on the shirt represents the blue collar in the city, and that is what we want to represent. The way we practice, the way we play, the product we put on the field. We want the people of New York to look at us and feel proud that this is the team that can say that it represents them, and that is what is important to us. I have always had a lot of respect for New York and New Jersey and this area. I am proud that my family and I can be a part of this now that we live in this area, and it is important to me that this team represents the area.

Q: Why hasn't the pandemic been, and why won't the pandemic be a disadvantage to a novice head coach?

A: I think everyone is now working with the same resources. … Everything I'm concentrating on is what we do to prepare our team. I'm not focused on what someone else has to do to prepare yours. I'm concentrating on our players and our staff and making sure to produce some continuity there, and some chemistry that we can bring into the season.

Q: Describe Saquon Barkley.

A: I am very happy with how you came to work. He has definitely had a first team attitude. That room as a whole, I think they really have acquired the personality of Burton Burns (running coach). There is a lot of sincere care for each other. They compete, but they work together. I think it is a group that has varied personalities, but similar dispositions at the same time. These boys take what they do seriously, but have fun playing soccer.

Q: Leonard Williams.

A: I think Leonard is a guy with a great set of skills to work with. He is very attentive, he is very urgent for the meetings we had this spring.

Q: Lorenzo Carter.

A: Zo is a boy, he has a great personality, he is always smiling, but he takes his work seriously. It's fun to be around. He knows how to light up a room pretty quickly just by smiling, perhaps sharing a joke here or there. I am excited to work with Zo, he is a guy with a lot of energy. I remember when I was leaving Georgia, I remember playing against him last year. Now I am excited to have him on our team.

Q: What have you learned about Daniel Jones makeup?

A: You had a very good spring. It is difficult to assess someone when you have not been on the field with him, but he came to work every day with all his strength, it was very urgent, and it shows that he loves football. … That is important. He has had some leadership qualities that have come up this spring in the way he behaved himself, the way he organized some things on his own, far from what we are doing as a team in virtual meetings. He's a guy who has some really good insightful questions, and he's not afraid to really ask the tough question and say what he thinks when he and I are one-on-one, and that's important, because he gives good honest comments.

Q: Bill Parcells always wanted his quarterback to be a commander on the battlefield. Do you feel like you have one at Jones?

A: We will wait and see until we reach the grass. I have all the confidence possible at the moment in all our players. I think Daniel has done his best up to this point that he can do the best that he can. He is eager to get on the grass, we are also eager to get on the grass with him. And I know he's a competitor, so I'm excited to get him out.

Q: You have a new system for learning and have had a virtual offseason. Do you expect me to make the sophomore leap?

A: In terms of jumps and this and that, you are learning the system. I want to give him some time to really get into practice and work on that system before starting to make predictions or expectations publicly for him.

Q: Do you have any sense of the talent level of your team?

A: I have seen tapes from afar. … I will say that I am very encouraged with the way they have worked, and I am very excited to take them to the field and go to work with them. That definitely came out of spring, I am very excited, I am very happy, very excited. We will let the training ground really decide the list and depth table.

Q: If a team acquires the personality of its head coach, what will be the personality of this team?

A: We are going to be a smart, tough and fundamentally solid soccer team. We want to be a team that can adjust game by game, week by week. Go ahead and have the best possible game plan. And we will be a physical team. We will have some versatility with our schemes, we will make sure to attend to the strengths of our players in what they do well, and then we will seek to put them in those positions, so that they can play with their strengths. And we hope that they go ahead and be a smart team that can adapt on the fly and be able to change a game plan from week to week, and that understands how to use their specific skill sets in different ways depending on how we have to. match or create mismatches in opponents.

Q: How excited are you with your coaching staff?

A: Our coaches have done a phenomenal job this spring on how they have been able to remotely adapt and work together. We spend much more time outside than together in the office. What they have demonstrated is the ability to adapt, solve problems and find the best solutions for their collective work as a staff. It is very encouraging how they have worked together. Through different meetings we had in the spring, it was possible to see how the personalities began to gelatinize. Even though we didn't have the whole spring in the building together, you could definitely say that some chemistry is being built and I have a lot of confidence in all the guys on staff.

Q: How long do you sleep a night?

A: (laughs) I guess as much as I can. Different times of the year is different. I would say an average of five to six, perhaps, if it is the low season. During the season, sometimes a little less, sometimes a little more depending on the day of the week. Hello look, I have children kicking me in the head and waking me up.

Q: What would you like to tell Giant fans about what this offseason has been and what this season will be?

A: Everyone in New York has had to deal with the challenges through this pandemic. We are dealing with many of the same obstacles. But like everyone in New York, there are no excuses that are accepted. We are going out and we are looking to put a product in the field that they are proud of.