Joe Manganiello becomes Mario in the incredible Fan Art of Super Smash Bros.

As the proud creator of some of the most successful video game franchises, it remains a surprise that Nintendo has done little to extend its reach to the world of cinema. Furthermore, with the now infamous 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie that serves as an eternal reminder of how not For making video game adaptations, perhaps it is with overwhelming justification that Big N has refused to take that risk again since then.

Whatever the reason, with fans of the company's comprehensive pet list now numbering in the millions and possibly the most popular video game movies ever, now is definitely the perfect time to reconsider. In an effort to help influence that decision, many prolific artists have contributed their own opinion on what the live-action versions of series like Star Fox might look like and now, thanks to the latest artwork by Jackson Caspersz, we can add Super Smash Bros. to that pile

No, this might not be the thickly proportioned Mario you might be used to, but hey, we certainly wouldn't say no to seeing this interpretation come true. Check out Joe Manganiello as the overrated plumber, no doubt like you've never seen him before, below.



Incredible true? Even better than that, Caspersz says this concept is likely to be just the first of many, and he wants to know which character his followers would like to see receive similar treatment below. Luigi is the obvious choice, of course, although given the rapid growth Mario has undergone, we're equally excited and a little scared at what Caspersz's version of the taller brother would look like.

Do you think you have in mind the perfect celeb / video game combo? Turn off the sound below in the comments!