Joe Manginello, Jeff Goldblum and more to play JACKBOX GAMES for Charity – Newsdio

During these times of social estrangement, people are constantly looking for ways to play with friends. Well a popular thing to play is Jackbox Games!

May 29 Joe Manganiello he's meeting virtually with some of his famous friends like Jeff Goldblum to play Jackbox Games as part of Celebrity jackbox to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. After the episode Jackbox Games donate $ 100,000 to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

If you want to watch this celebrity-filled virtual gaming night, you can tune in on May 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Facebook, Mixer, Twitch and YouTube. Who do you expect to see playing?