Fans of crime novels will not want to miss Joe Pickett Season 2. This thrilling new series based on C.J. Box’s book is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Joe Pickett is a Wyoming game warden who always manages to find himself in the middle of dangerous situations. If you’re looking for an exciting read, don’t miss Joe Pickett Season 2 when it comes.

Joe Pickett Series renewed for season 2

Joe Pickett, one of the most popular shows on Spectrum’s streaming service has just been renewed for a second season. The hit crime drama produced by Paramount Television Studios was highly rated and received great critical acclaim when it first launched last year which will continue into Season 2 with more episodes!

Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals said that the C.J Box adaptation was watched by over 1M households in its first month after its December launch – making it one of their most-watched original programs before releasing all episodes at once!

The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios and is available exclusively on their Spectrum service currently. It will launch later this year on Paramount for fans who want to binge-watch the entire series.

What will season 2 follow?

This time it’s following a dedicated game warden and his family as they navigate the shifting sociopolitical climate of a small rural town on its way to economic collapse. When the Picketts find a murdered man on their doorstep, they are soon immersed in all sorts of drama. They are pulled into a world of secrets, schemes, and conspiracies that get more complex with each new layer they peel off. All of these are happening in the Wyoming wilderness which is a spectacular place to explore. Joe Pickett is a show that takes place in the Midwest, written by Minnesota-born Dowdles.

What did Katherine Pope say about the series?

What makes Joe Pickett’s show so special is that it connects with its audience, making them feel like they are part of the performance, said Katherine Pope. “I feel that sometimes our business gets in its way… [asking] what do we do? How do we reinvent it? Sometimes you just make a great show. We wanted this to be a character drama that spools out over time”, she told Deadline.

Can't wait to see season 2 of #JoePickett! https://t.co/EoOOcy0u2E — Ann Rittenberg (@rittlit) February 9, 2022

Who is in the cast of the Joe Pickett Series?

The creatively talented duo behind this hit show is John and Drew Dowdle, the series’ creators, directors, showrunners, and executive producers.

The series stars Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett. It also has, Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett and Skywalker Hughes as Sheridan Pickett. Other cast members include,

Sharon Lawrence as Missy

Vivienne Guynn as April Keeley

Zebastin Borjeau as Young Joe Pickett

Brendan Fletcher as Arlen Scarlett

Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Barnum

Chad Rook as Deputy McLanahan

Mustafa Speaks as Nate Romanowski

Cassie Dzienny as Sadie Pickett

Roger LeBlanc as Hank Scarlett

Oliver Mandelcorn as Young Victor Pickett

When is the series coming?

As for now no update regarding the premiere date has been announced. Let’s see when we get to see the second season. By the time the second season comes, make sure you catch up with season one so you can get connected with the show and do not leave the threads loose.

Why you should watch Joe Pickett Series?

This Joe Pickett series is based on Joe’s character by C.J. Box and there are twenty-two books in the Joe Pickett series. This season will be an adaptation of the first book of Joe Picket which goes with a similar name Joe Picket that was published in 2001. So if you have already read the book all you need to do is sit back relax, grab some popcorns as we enter into a thrilling ride!