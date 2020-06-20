Joe Rogan under fire for laughing at forcing women to have sex

Joe Rogan is in the hot water after a video of him laughing appeared as his friend and fellow comedian Joey "Coco" Diaz talked about not allowing comedians to go on stage unless they perform oral sex on him.

"That's the gateway to Hollywood, everyone knows that," said Díaz.

"How many girls have you done that?" Rogan asked.

"Oh, 20," Diaz replied when Rogan laughed, threw his head back, and applauded.

The clip, from a 2011 episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," was first posted to Twitter on Wednesday, but began circulating online on Friday night, sparking anger from the cancellation mobs.

Some targeted Spotify, attacking the company for its recent decision to sign Rogan for a $ 100 million contract.

"Rogan just struck a deal with Spotify worth over $ 100 million on @Spotify, do you tolerate this?" Asked notable survivor of the Parkland school shooting David Hogg on Twitter. "If Spotify doesn't condemn this, we should #BoycottSpotify"

Author Catherynne M. Valente added: "Rogan doesn't have a word to say against this. It's funny to him. Ha ha, you raped so many ladies! And you want to tell me that this man should be part of our political discourse.

Rogan's tiebreak comes just hours after he made comments criticizing liberals and the media, who said they had "completely ignored" the "cognitive decline" of former Vice President Joe Biden.