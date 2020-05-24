Joe Rogan's JRE Spotify podcast deal can be bad business

The Joe Rogan experience did not slow down and his YouTube numbers show that the podcast could have made more money without moving to Spotify.

Spotify recently signed a deal with comedian and TV presenter Joe Rogan to bring their YouTube podcast, Joe Rogan's experience, exclusively to the music streaming platform. It is possible that this was a bad move for him financially.

JRE It was a good faith success during his execution on YouTube. The channel has just under 9 million subscribers and episodes. average one million visits each at the moment. However, there are clearly bigger YouTube channels. The surprising thing about Rogan's show is its cultural impact. Joe Rogan is a figure in many communities due to his housing work on television. Fear factor, his foot career that has earned him Netflix specials and his presence among combat sports fans and fitness enthusiasts. Being prominent on so many avenues has led him to gather famous guests from almost every field, from actors, scientists and world champions, and that makes his cultural impact almost impossible to quantify.

In summary, Joe Rogan's experience It is larger than its impressive YouTube numbers and its cultural impact would only have increased its fan base. Andrew Wilkinson, an internet business and investment expert, wrote an article for Supercast explaining that Rogan's reach could have earned him far more than Spotify's $ 100 million contract pays. Wilkinson bluntly describes the deal as a scam, citing issues with the Spotify model working. In short, Spotify now gains control of the audience that Joe Rogan captured. That potential financial value of an audience of millions now belongs entirely to Spotify.

Joe Rogan's podcast could have done more than the Spotify deal





The Supercast article uses math, subscriber numbers, and other data to extrapolate the potential of Rogan's original podcast. Based on the monthly number of viewers for the YouTube show, a change to a subscription model, even a modest one, could have earned the host more money than Spotify offers (when added to your current YouTube earnings). Additionally, the podcast audience grows over time because the medium is still in its infancy. It's a complex business because no one really knows the value of a podcast audience yet, as evidenced by the consequences between Barstool Sports and the Call your daddy podcast, which resulted in a breakup. JRme specifically, with his variety of guests and his tendency to cover controversial topics, he was even more likely to continue reaching new people. Adding more potential subscribers would have easily pushed the program beyond generating $ 100 million in revenue. Now, the new listeners that the podcast collects belong to Spotify.

On the other hand, we don't know the exact amount Spotify offered Rogan for the deal. The figure being thrown is $ 100 million, but the exact details about the contract will probably never be made public. It is also worth considering that Joe Rogan is a wealthy man who has already been wealthy for a long time. You certainly have accountants and financial advisers who would not have allowed you to metaphorically sell oil-rich land. In fact, in a 2018 episode of that same podcast, Rogan expressed his disinterest in selling the show for similar reasons. Some other investors have expressed surprise online that he was willing to part with YouTube (and independence), but again, we don't know the details.

