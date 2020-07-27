Joe Rogan's movement in Texas rejects 'stunning compliance' of Hollywood, says former California lawmaker

Former California Assemblyman Chuck DeVore told "Fox & Friends" Monday that comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan's announced move to Texas from California is likely due to a desire to move away from the "imposing compliance that requires everyone to speak and think the same. "

"I'm going to Texas," Rogan said in "The Joe Rogan Experience Pocast" last week. "I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere [where] it is easy to travel to both places and to a place where you have a little more freedom."

Rogan added that he thinks Los Angeles is "overcrowded" and suggested that "it is a real problem when you look at the number of people who are catching COVID because of this overcrowding problem, when you look at traffic, when you look at the economic situation" . despair when you look at the problem of homelessness that has dramatically accelerated in the last six, seven, ten years. "

"Sure, after the Spotify contract he signed, he'll probably save more than $ 13 million in state taxes by moving from California to Texas," said DeVore, who moved to Texas from California in 2011. "But, it's not just tax. .

"Look at what is happening in California right now, and really at this time in history in the United States," he continued. "Joe Rogan is in the entertainment industry. He is in the ideas industry and what you have now is this moving conformity that requires everyone to speak and think alike and here is Joe Rogan. "

DeVore noted that Rogan “supported [former Republican Presidential candidate] Ron Paul, supported [former Democratic Presidential candidate] Bernie Sanders, but he likes Donald Trump more than Joe Biden and he likes his Second Amendment gun rights.

"I mean, how does a guy like that get along even in Los Angeles?"

In a Fox News opinion piece published Monday, DeVore suggested that Rogan's planned move signals a "coming exodus from the liberal cities."

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he plans to build a new auto plant in Texas.

Earlier this year, Musk had threatened to withdraw most of Tesla's northern California operations, citing the state's coronavirus-related restrictions on its operations.

Earlier this month, officials from Travis County, Texas, which includes state capital Austin, approved a plan to provide millions of tax subsidies to Tesla if it builds a $ 1.1 billion vehicle factory in the area, according to Reuters. .

Texas had been competing with Oklahoma to attract a new factory to build Tesla sports utility vehicles and cyber trucks.

Fox News' Sam Dorman and Fox Business's Ken Martin contributed to this report.