Joe Scarborough, screaming in the air, criticizes Mark Zuckerberg for making billions of dollars by "promoting extremism"

In a nearly seven-minute monologue on his show on Wednesday, sometimes screaming, MSNBC presenter "Morning Joe" said the Facebook CEO is a danger to democracy.

Social media, including Facebook ( full board ) It has long been a home to conspiracy theories and hate groups. Recently, a particularly incendiary speech promoted by President Donald Trump and others has sparked a national outcry over the role of social media in our society.

"Look at this site where there is a right-wing extremist group that is literally targeting men and women who are dedicating their lives to protecting American citizens," Scarborough said. "And of course they hatch their conspiracy theory by giving Mark Zuckerberg money by logging onto Facebook. Now that's bad enough, right? But Mark Zuckerberg is promoting extremism because Mark Zuckerberg is actually – his site, the Zuckerberg site – actually has advertising promotions that push people to extremist sites that kill federal officials. "

The Technology Transparency Project, a research initiative by a nonprofit watchdog group called Campaign for Accountability, released a report this spring that concludes that more than 60% of Boogaloo's 125 identifiable Facebook groups have emerged since January, and accelerated after the onset of Covid-19 blocks. In April, a Boogaloo devotee was arrested in Texas for allegedly trying to find and kill police officers while filming on Facebook Live, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Scarborough echoed a point that Facebook critics have made for some time: Facebook makes money when people interact with its platform, regardless of, or, as Scarborough argues, because of the fact that many Facebook posts are fake, incendiary, misleading, or intentional misinformation.

Zuckerberg said last week that he was "disgusted" by Trump's comments on national protests against racial injustice. He said Trump's Facebook posts were divisive rhetoric, but he refused to remove them from the site, because Facebook wants to inform people about the opinions of its politicians. However, Facebook has struggled to keep hate speech off its platform, whether from politicians or not.

"Extremist groups and authoritarian-type demagogic politicians here and around the world are now using these sites to promote hatred, kill federal officials and undermine American democracy," Scarborough said. "Those people are becoming billionaires, and for Mark Zuckerberg to say that he is sad because he is making billions of dollars for the lies spreading from hate groups that germinate on the Zuckerberg website and the ( Facebook COO Sheryl) Sandberg is very bogus. "

Scarborough called on politicians to act to hold Facebook accountable, tweeting their support for a possible Trump administration proposal that the Wall Street Journal said would strip social media companies of some protections Congress gave them in Section 230. of the Communications Decency Law of 1996. This law prevents Internet companies from being responsible for the actions of people who interact with their platforms.

Trump has been threatening to remove Section 230 protections for what he sees as an anti-conservative bias on social media. Twitter ( TWTR ) He said some of Trump's tweets about voting by mail and about the protests violated his policies, angering the president.

But Scarborough argued that repealing Section 230 would hold Facebook and its leaders accountable for hate speech and other activities, including allowing Trump to repeatedly implicate on social media that Scarborough was responsible for the death of a former staff member. .

"If Congress doesn't do something to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable and hold the Mark Zuckerberg website accountable for the hate and lies and defamation that has spread on its website, then American democracy will continue to be at risk." Scarborough argued. "Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg are only interested in protecting their billions. And so, when you discover that a federal officer is shot down by a right-wing extremist group, and it is Mark Zuckerberg whose platform is promoting that group by pushing people to that group. " then his words don't make sense. "

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.