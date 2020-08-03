Joel Embiid explains the heated exchange with 76ers teammate Shake Milton

A nearly five-month hiatus to play didn't stop the 76ers' problems on the road.

In the team's first game since the season was suspended on March 11, the 76ers, who were 29-2 at home and 10-24 on the road during the season, dropped a 127-121 decision to the Pacers on Saturday. , who were playing without All-Star Domantas Sabonis. A potentially more troubling sight for Philadelphia came after the first quarter, when the 76ers' Joel Embiid and Shake Milton had a heated argument on the bench, with the latter being held back by his teammates.

After the loss, Embiid, the less heated of the two involved, described the incident as inconsequential.

"It is basketball," he said. “As players, it happens everywhere. … You discuss what is happening and go ahead, find a solution. But it's nothing. Happens. It happens in all the teams and you realize it and keep going, and I am sure that everyone will be better in the future. "

Embiid could not have been much better, contributing 41 points and 21 rebounds on his return. Milton, however, remained goalless, with three turnovers and five fouls in 19 minutes, while fighting defensively. 76ers coach Brett Brown was not bothered by the confrontation, even if it happened just 12 minutes after the season restart.

"You're not going to encourage things like that all the time, but if you have to have a conversation, you have to have it," Brown said. “And I actually think things like that are much healthier than anything else. Shake's teammates love Shake Milton. They are proud of their evolution. And then you have an NBA All-Star at Joel Embiid who has an idea. He's the center, back directing traffic: the pick-and-roll cop.

"I don't know all the details, but I think for the most part, he is healthy. And those two will move on quickly. They are good friends, sometimes it is something like that in a family."