Joel Schumacher, director of Batman & # 39; St. Elmo & # 39; s Fire, dead at 80

Schumacher worked on a wide variety of films, including the teenage vampire tale "The Lost Boys," Julia Roberts' melodrama "Dying Young," the dark satire "Falling Down" starring Michael Douglas, and a couple of suspense films. adapted from John Grisham's novels, "The Client" and "A Time to Kill."
Still, he was best known in some circles for his affiliation with the Batman franchise, running the "Batman Forever" and "Batman & Robin" camp in the 1990s, in a noticeable tonal difference of focus darker than director Tim Burton brought those movies.
Born in Queens, Schumacher attended the Parsons School of Design at New School University and worked as a window dresser before coming to Hollywood as a costume designer, including an early job in Woody Allen's science fiction comedy "Sleeper."
Schumacher became a writer in the 1970s, including scripts for "The Wiz" and "Car Wash", before beginning his directorial career with a couple of television movies, followed by "The Incredible Shrinking Woman," starring by Lily Tomlin, and "DC Cab".
Schumacher developed a reputation for identifying young talents, as evidenced by the cast of "St. Elmo & # 39; s" and "Lost Boys," which included Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, and Kiefer Sutherland.
Most recently, Schumacher directed the film version of the musical "The Phantom of the Opera" and some episodes of the Netflix drama "House of Cards".