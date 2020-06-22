Joel Schumacher, director of Batman & # 39; St. Elmo & # 39; s Fire, dead at 80

Schumacher worked on a wide variety of films, including the teenage vampire tale "The Lost Boys," Julia Roberts' melodrama "Dying Young," the dark satire "Falling Down" starring Michael Douglas, and a couple of suspense films. adapted from John Grisham's novels, "The Client" and "A Time to Kill."

Still, he was best known in some circles for his affiliation with the Batman franchise, running the "Batman Forever" and "Batman & Robin" camp in the 1990s, in a noticeable tonal difference of focus darker than director Tim Burton brought those movies.

In an interview with the 2017 Vice President, Schumacher apologized to fans who were disappointed in those films, starring Val Kilmer and George Clooney, respectively, saying, "I think I owe them that." He added about the famous choice to add a more sexual component to the Batman costume: "I just know that I will always go for the nipples in Batman starting with & # 39; Batman Forever & # 39;".

Born in Queens, Schumacher attended the Parsons School of Design at New School University and worked as a window dresser before coming to Hollywood as a costume designer, including an early job in Woody Allen's science fiction comedy "Sleeper."