Joey Jones Responds to Cancel Culture, National Anthem Objections: Stop Focusing on What You Can Take Down

Americans seeking change in their country and a history of racial inequalities should focus on building tomorrow and not tearing down yesterday, retired USMC bomb technician Joey Jones on Friday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends First" with hosts Jillian Mele and Rob Schmitt, the Fox News contributor stated that there should be a real discussion and dialogue about the collapse of the statues because there are "many complexities to some of this."

"(For) a city (to) be able to have a discussion about the monuments it has in its plaza, I am for that 100 percent," he said.

"In my hometown of Dalton, Georgia, there is a Confederate General Joe Johnson. But, he is remembered because he stopped (Union Division General William Williams Tecumseh) Sherman from burning the city, which was a war crime. And, most people agree with that, "Jones said. "So there are a lot of complexities to some of this. And, at least it's worth a discussion. And, if we come to the same conclusion, we'll tear them down and build new ones."

"I wish people would focus on what we are going to build together more than we can go back and reevaluate and review and change or tear down," he lamented. "I really don't see tomorrow coming back rebuilding yesterday."

Jones told "Friends First" hosts that he thinks people "really are a little bored and want to complain," such as those calling for the replacement of the country's national anthem, "Star-Spangled Banner" by Francis Scott Key.

In an article published Wednesday, Yahoo Music editor-in-chief Lyndsey Parker noted that Key, the composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," had a history of derogatory comments about African-Americans and was a "known slave owner "

"Is it time for this country to dispense with" The Star-Spangled Banner "and adopt a new anthem with a less troubling story and a more inclusive message?" she asked.

Parker was not alone wondering.

Tulsa Athletic, a semi-professional soccer team, announced Wednesday that it will play "This Land is Your Land," Oklahoma-born singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, before games to create a more inclusive environment.

The hymn, composed by Key in 1814, became the official national anthem of the United States when President Herbert Hoover signed an act of Congress in 1931.

Jones noted that the song "stood the test of time."

"This is the song that helped us fight the Nazis, through Mount Suribachi and Normandy. This is the song that took us through the Civil Rights Movement. People fought so that everyone in this country could be proud of that song, "He noticed it. "And then this is the song that a whole generation of men were told to go to war with, who were left hanging with their sacrifice in Vietnam … and still decided it was worth standing up and pouring out a tear when they hear it. "

Jones stated that the outrage surrounding the hymn has more to do with the perceived symbolism and "how someone feels today" than with the history or historical context of the United States.

"This is an amazing song that ends, let me remind you, with & # 39; land of the free and home of the brave & # 39 ;. Not any particular color, creed, or social status. And it inspired me, inspired many Americans to go to battle and fight for these freedoms. And I think it is our national anthem and it should stay that way. " remarked