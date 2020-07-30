Joey Sasso recommends & # 39; Unsolved Mysteries & # 39; on Netflix

Joey Sasso has proven the old "just be yourself" advice worth following. The New York bartender became a star overnight earlier this year when Netflix changed the rules of reality TV with The circle, a series that prevents contestants from meeting face to face. Although some of the cast members gave in and gave in to the catfish temptation, Sasso took home the $ 100,000 grand prize by keeping it authentic.

Sasso, the series' resident Italian brother and a proud "mommy's son," claimed victory in Season 1 of Netflix's unconventional reality competition in January.. The circle he takes a group of great personalities and places them in an individual apartment, his only form of communication being a mysterious application. Because they only interact through one screen, players can present any personality they choose, no matter how far from the truth it is.

Sasso recommends transmission The circle If you haven't caught up on the reality series yet, but when you've passed 12 episodes, he has another Netflix pick for you. The circle the winner cannot have enough of the Unsolved mysteries restart, which Sasso says choked on in one night. The real crime docuseries delves into some of the most baffling cold cases in recent history, from UFO sightings to chilling disappearances.

The reality star was a fan of the original. Unsolved mysteries series with presenter Robert Stack, but assures us that the 2020 version is just as good. "Everything Netflix does turns to gold," says Sasso. "And I'm not just saying that because I'm biased because I'm on Netflix."

Stream The circle on Netflix



Stream Unsolved mysteries on Netflix

