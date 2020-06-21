John Bolton ABC Interview: How to Look

John Bolton is ready to present his new explosive book, The room where it happened: a memory of the White House. The former national security adviser will meet tonight with Martha Raddatz of ABC News to explain his doubts about President Trump "incredibly uninformed", as well as his drive to launch the revealing book before the 2020 elections. ABC has been mocking John Bolton's interview all week, and now, it's finally time to let viewers learn about the White House's best-kept secrets.

When is John Bolton's ABC interview with Martha Raddatz? How can I see the interview with John Bolton? Here is everything you need to know about the John Bolton interview on Sunday night.

WHEN IS THE JOHN BOLTON ABC INTERVIEW?

Bolton's exclusive interview with Martha Raddatz airs tonight, Sunday, June 21, at 9 / 8c.

WHAT CHANNEL IS MARTHA RADDATZ JOHN BOLTON INTERVIEWING?

John Bolton's interview will air on ABC from 9-10 p.m. ET. To find the exact ABC channel number, go to your cable provider's website.

HOW TO WATCH MARTHA RADDATZ'S INTERVIEW WITH JOHN BOLTON FREE ONLINE

Political addicts looking for a live stream of John Bolton's interview can watch it on ABC, online at Or through the ABC app. All you have to do is log in with a participating TV provider and get streaming!

HOW CAN I FIND A LIVE ABC BROADCAST FOR THE SUNDAY OF THE BOLTON INTERVIEW?

If you don't have a wired login, you can find a live stream of ABC with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV NOW, or YouTube TV. All three services carry live ABC and offer free trials to new users.

WHERE CAN I BUY THE JOHN BOLTON BOOK? THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED?

Bolton's book has yet to be released, but it is already at the top of the pre-order lists. The room where it happened will hit the shelves on Tuesday, June 23; Order it on Amazon.