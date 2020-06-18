John Bolton betrayed his country (opinion)





By his own belated admission, Bolton directly witnessed not one but multiple acts that could have been cited in President Donald Trump's impeachment. But Bolton did nothing about it while holding a powerful position in the Trump administration. And he was silent and covered up when Congress and the nation pleaded with him to speak during the impeachment process. Now that he's entered book promotion mode, though, Bolton suddenly summoned the backbone he missed so much when he would have made a real difference.

Bolton had ample opportunity to speak during Trump's impeachment months about the Ukraine scandal. Chamber investigators first asked him to appear to give voluntary testimony; Bolton did not show up. Bolton then hired an attorney, who requested a subpoena and promised to go to court for adjudication.

Investigators decided not to issue a subpoena and spend bogged months in court. Bolton later claimed he would testify in the Senate, if quoted. But Senate Republicans, most likely fearful of what Bolton might say, voted not to listen to any witnesses.

Let's be clear: Throughout the legal and political machinations, Bolton remained completely free to speak publicly. But he decided to remain silent, until now.