John Bolton betrayed his country (opinion)

By his own belated admission, Bolton directly witnessed not one but multiple acts that could have been cited in President Donald Trump's impeachment. But Bolton did nothing about it while holding a powerful position in the Trump administration. And he was silent and covered up when Congress and the nation pleaded with him to speak during the impeachment process. Now that he's entered book promotion mode, though, Bolton suddenly summoned the backbone he missed so much when he would have made a real difference.
Bolton had ample opportunity to speak during Trump's impeachment months about the Ukraine scandal. Chamber investigators first asked him to appear to give voluntary testimony; Bolton did not show up. Bolton then hired an attorney, who requested a subpoena and promised to go to court for adjudication.
Investigators decided not to issue a subpoena and spend bogged months in court. Bolton later claimed he would testify in the Senate, if quoted. But Senate Republicans, most likely fearful of what Bolton might say, voted not to listen to any witnesses.
Let's be clear: Throughout the legal and political machinations, Bolton remained completely free to speak publicly. But he decided to remain silent, until now.
And it turns out that his testimony would have gone straight to the heart of the matter. According to the New York Times, Bolton now belatedly reveals in his book that Trump explicitly conditioned foreign aid to Ukraine on the investigations of his political opponents. Trump advocates repeatedly claimed that there was "first hand evidence" of a quid pro quo. Bolton's testimony would have established exactly that.
Worse yet, Bolton now tells the world that he witnessed (and apparently decided to do nothing about) not just one impeccable act, but several. Showing a notable lack of self-awareness, he criticizes House investigators for committing "negligence of impeachment" by failing to discover these critical facts. But how, exactly, should investigators have uncovered this information when the key witness, Bolton himself, played and refused to speak?
Even more troubling, Bolton now details Trump's active request for electoral assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Bolton proclaims that "I saw these developments as a threat to the strategic interests of the United States and to our friends and allies."
Bolton now writes that Trump engaged in "a fundamentally unacceptable pattern of behavior that eroded the legitimacy of the presidency."
However, Bolton did nothing and said nothing so far, as he tries to gobble up his book sales.
Bolton proclaims that Trump engaged in behavior that "seemed to obstruct justice as a way of life, which we could not accept." But apparently Bolton absolutely agreed to accept it. He saw this pattern of obstruction of justice when it happened, and snuggled into a ball until the dust settled and his book hit the shelves.
Bolton could have changed the course of history. Instead, he will go on a footnote as a facilitator of corruption, a model of cowardice, and an opportunist who places himself above the country.