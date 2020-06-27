John Bolton defends anti-Trump book, denies it contains classified information

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said Friday night that President Trump's criticism of him was "childish" and "degrading to the President's office."

"Frankly, I'm not going to answer you," Bolton told Mike Emanuel on "Fox News @ Night." "I have written what really happened during my 17 months in the White House … as accurately as possible. People can read it and make a decision about Donald Trump."

Bolton, author of the recently revealed "The Room Where It Happened," said writing a book about a president during his tenure is nothing new.

"So this is something that annoys Donald Trump when he doesn't like it." Just like her family is suing her own niece now to try to block her book. I think you can see a pattern there, "he said. (The lawsuit filed by Robert Trump, the president's brother, against niece Mary Trump, was dismissed Thursday by a New York judge.)

Bolton denied taking advantage of the president's trust, saying Trump has tweeted or spoken about many of the meetings he wrote about in his book.

"Some of the things that the president himself has leaked to journalists, as everyone knows in the west wing."

He gave the example of Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson attacking each other in newspapers during the George Washington presidency. "And somehow poor George Washington managed to survive," he joked. “I have a duty of loyalty, absolutely. I owe it to the Constitution and the people and not to an imperfect president. "

Bolton added that he is "quite" concerned about foreign interference in the upcoming presidential election. He said that along with Russia, countries like China, Iran and North Korea could also try to interfere.

“We took steps during my tenure to more easily allow offensive cyber operations by the United States against those who would attack our elections. Anyone who says this is not a serious threat is not paying attention. "

He said he "doesn't really care" if his book makes it harder for him to work for a future administration, adding that he is more concerned with the future of the Republican Party.

"I think after the November elections he will move into the post-Trump era, whether he wins or loses, obviously faster if he loses."

He said if the party doesn't find a way to "cut Trump's albatross" loose from our necks … the party could be permanently damaged. "

Bolton said he is "convinced" that he did not include any classified material in the book and underwent the pre-publication process even though he said it was not mandatory.

"In the end, the career official responsible for the review had concluded that there was no classified information," he said. "What we have here was pointed out by the president months ago. He said, 'I don't want this book to come out before the election,' and I think that's what his aides tried to do."

"Let me be clear to people," he added. "There is nothing in this book that Donald Trump fears foreign governments reading. What he fears is that Americans read it."