John Bolton says Trump turned a blind eye to the coronavirus pandemic

"I think there is an empty chair in the Oval Office, because the President did not want to hear bad news about his friend Xi Jinping. He did not want to hear bad news about the cover-up of the virus in China, or its potential effect on China's trade deal. he wants so much. And he didn't want to hear about the potential impact of a pandemic on the US economy and its effect on his reelection. Turning a blind eye to all these initial signs I think it hampered the country's ability to deal with this, and continues doing it, "Bolton told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on" The Situation Room. "

When asked if he was confident in Trump's handling of the pandemic, Bolton replied, "Not me."

"I am afraid that the erratic nature of the policies as they evolved since January, when experts really began to feel that this problem might have existed, has characterized our response at all times. And I am concerned that it will continue to be the pattern that the President It is not part of a comprehensive strategy. I think that in a country the size of the United States, state and local authorities should play an important role, but at the federal level, the response has not been consistent, "he said. said.

Bolton's interview with CNN follows the launch of his book, titled "The Room Where It Happened." The book has been subject to a month-long legal battle between him and the Trump administration, which in a final ditch attempt last week requested emergency help from a judge to stop publication of the book.