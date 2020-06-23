John Bolton's book oozes contempt for his former boss

To get closer, you have to go back three and a half decades to David Stockman, director of President Ronald Reagan's Office of Management and Budget, and his 1986 book, "The Triumph of Politics: Why the Reagan Revolution Failed," which He painted a deeply unflattering portrait of Reagan and his top White House advisers.

Bolton's portrayal of Trump is devastating. And it will be difficult for Trump supporters to paint him as a pink liberal since he volunteered as a teenager to work on the Barry Goldwater campaign, then interned for Spiro Agnew and worked in the Republican administrations since Reagan. Bolton was also a frequent and bellicose presence on Fox News before joining the Trump administration. It is not difficult to understand why Trump has tried to block the publication of the book and has called it a lie.

This seems unlikely. Bolton is doing pretty well already, according to his 2018 financial disclosures, earning more than half a million dollars a year from Fox News alone before joining the Trump administration and owning many millions of dollars in stock and other property.

There may be a simpler explanation for why Bolton wrote his revealing book, to be published on Tuesday. Unlike Trump, who was born with a platinum spoon in his mouth, Bolton is the son of a Baltimore firefighter who, through intelligence and hard work, went to Yale University and then to Yale Law School. Later, Bolton dominated the arcanes of policymaking by working at increasingly higher levels in four Republican administrations.

Regardless of what he thinks of his views, he had spent a long career studying the problems faced by those at the highest levels of the national security apparatus, in contrast to Trump, who had made absolutely no serious preparation for the decisions he would have to make as president.

A scorching takedown

Bolton's personal contempt for Trump oozes out on almost every page. In memoirs of more than 500 pages, it is difficult to find a moment when Trump is portrayed in some kind of positive light.

In fact, Trump took an action that Bolton wholeheartedly approved, ordering the assassination in early January of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who directed Iran's military operations across the Middle East, but is not mentioned in Bolton's memoirs. (Immediately after the event, Bolton tweeted "Congratulations to everyone involved in the elimination of Qassem Soleimani. For a long time, this was a decisive blow against the evil activities of the Iranian Quds Force around the world. I hope this is the first step towards regime change in Tehran. "

There would have been plenty of time for Bolton to include praise for Soleimani's murder in his manuscript, as it occurred many weeks before the full emergence of the US coronavirus crisis. USA, an issue that the former national security adviser covers devastatingly. When the crisis hit, according to Bolton's book, "the chair behind Resolute's desk was empty," referring to the president's desk in the Oval Office.

On one level, "The Room Where It Happened" is a bitter and scorching takedown of the President that Bolton describes as ignorant of such basic facts as the United Kingdom is a nuclear power; a commander-in-chief who wiped out many of his own intelligence reports and who changed his mind by a penny – "we made a weather vane look like the Rock of Gibraltar" – and who leaked all his decisions through an electoral lens, even for the degree of encouraging Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him be re-elected by buying more products from American farmers. Bolton notes: "I am hard-pressed to identify any major Trump decisions during my tenure that were not prompted by re-election calculations."

On another level, "The Room Where It Happened" is also a heartbreaking indictment of the Trump administration's inconsistent foreign policy in which, of course, Bolton played a leading role as Trump's national security adviser, albeit often in private. he thought that much of Trump's foreign policy was derailing.

Bolton describes Trump's foreign policy as follows: "Trump was not following any grand international strategy, not even a consistent trajectory. His thinking was like an archipelago of dots (like individual real estate deals) that lets others discern or create policies. " "

Trump gambled

Take all of those "President Kim" love letters, as Trump has often referred to the North Korean dictator in his frequent tweets about him. Bolton, who has spent a good part of his professional life working on gun control issues, wrote in his 2007 memoir, "Surrender is not an option" that North Korea "will never give up its nuclear weapons voluntarily" and that any Promise promises to do so were simply to lift sanctions against it. Bolton wrote that North Korea "has followed this game plan many times and has every reason to believe that it will succeed in the future."

Very well. As Bolton's new memoirs widely document, President Kim portrayed Trump as a Stradivarius, appearing for meetings with Trump in Singapore in 2018 and the following year in the North and South Korean Demilitarized Zone that were nothing but excellent Photographs. However, the North Koreans have done absolutely nothing to denuclearize, which for decades has been the fundamental objective of US policy on North Korea.

At the Singapore meeting, Bolton describes Trump uncompromisingly granting concessions to Kim, such as the cancellation of joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, a long-time cornerstone to contain the North Korean rebel state with weapons. nuclear, and get nothing in return. Bolton says Trump did not consult any member of his cabinet when he told Kim that the exercises would be canceled, hiding both the Pentagon and Bolton.

Trump told Kim that North Korea was doing the United States a great favor because canceling the exercises "saved the United States a lot of money." Bolton writes that when Trump made this comment, "Kim was smiling widely, giggling from time to time." The jovial dictator had correctly branded Trump as an easy brand.

The same goes for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump infamously defended about his own intelligence community when he stood alongside Putin at a press conference in Helsinki in July 2018 and said he believed in the assurances of the former KGB officer. that Russia had not interfered in the United States in 2016. presidential elections. Bolton describes how he and Trump's chief of staff John Kelly were "almost frozen in our seats" when Trump made this "self-inflicted injury" that led to "catastrophic" media coverage.

If Trump loves bowing to dictators, he also likes to throw himself at close allies. Trump's first secretary of defense, Jim Mattis, described NATO as the most successful alliance in modern history, but instead of viewing NATO as a mutual self-defense alliance that serves American interests very well, Trump see it as a constellation of countries that are ripping off the United States. state

Trump often told Bolton and other key advisers that he planned to withdraw from NATO, which makes as much sense as shutting down the Federal Reserve, another favorite Trump target.

NATO countries have pledged to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense spending by 2024. For Trump, countries like Germany that have not yet reached this 2% target "owe us an enormous amount of money" , as he said publicly when visiting NATO headquarters in Brussels in July 2018. In fact, the United States is not "owed" any of this money. In Brussels, Trump largely added that "Germany is fully controlled by Russia," a strange statement since the Soviets had once controlled East Germany during the Cold War, but had not done so since the Berlin Wall fell.

What the United States gains from Trump's alienation from close American allies, such as Germany, and complicity with lifelong American enemies like Putin has never been clear, and Bolton does not explore in his book what long-term harm there may have been. Trump made to America's alliances. Nor does Bolton engage in self-reflection on why he chose to serve and ultimately empower someone as chaotic and incompetent as Trump.

The Iran Showdown

Bolton, who has publicly advocated for regime change in Iran, was delighted that Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran a few weeks after Bolton was appointed National Security Adviser in March 2018.

Bolton was much less happy when a $ 130 million U.S. drone was shot down by the Iranians in June 2019 and Trump called back at the last minute for a Pentagon-planned retaliatory attack on Iranian military facilities. The president told Bolton that there would be "too many body bags." Bolton believes it was "the most irrational thing a president has ever seen done."

In fact, Trump probably displayed good judgment here, as the US drone. The US, of course, was unmanned, and killing Iranian soldiers on the ground in response would likely have triggered some kind of escalated reaction by the Iranian regime.

In Afghanistan, Bolton describes Trump "constantly" confusing former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and current Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as he pursues an inconsistent policy of simultaneously having the State Department negotiate with the Taliban to zero all US troops, while the Pentagon and Bolton planned to keep thousands of US troops in Afghanistan to carry out anti-terror missions against Al Qaeda and ISIS. This inconsistent policy continues to this day.

Solving scores

There is a fair amount of punctuation in the book. Former Trump Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is described to Bolton by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as "light as a feather." Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is questioned for his fantasy of bringing peace to the Middle East "where people like Kissinger failed." Both former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and current Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are portrayed as weak. The media invariably describe themselves as a "press mafia."

Meanwhile, Bolton always positions himself as the smartest guy in "the room where it happened." An episode that does not suggest that this was always the case was Bolton's key role in trying to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, backed by Cuba, from power in favor of opposition leader Juan Guaidó. The entire effort failed, and Maduro is still in power today.

On Trump's dealings with Ukraine, which led to his impeachment, Bolton says the president was convinced by the crazy conspiracy theory that "Ukraine was really responsible for carrying out Moscow's efforts to hack the US election." . Part of that conspiracy theory involves the blatant idea that the server of the Democratic National Committee that was hacked by the Russians can be found in Ukraine. Trump tells members of his cabinet, including Bolton, "I want that server f —– g." Americans now have a president who lives on serious aluminum foil land.

Bolton told ABC News that he wrote his book to tell a "complete picture" of what he saw during the Trump administration and let readers "make their own decisions" about what it all means.

In five months, many of those readers, who have already made Bolton's memoir Amazon's best nonfiction bestseller in 2020, will have a chance to do so.