John Bolton's book: The judge listens to the case on Friday afternoon

The first hearing in the case begins Friday at 1 p.m. ET in Washington, DC, in front of Judge Royce Lamberth.

The Trump administration wants to prevent the book from being published publicly next Tuesday and recoup Bolton's profits from its publication. The Justice Department argued in court that Bolton did not receive formal approval to publish the book, in breach of his contract with the federal government, and that the book still contains classified details that could cause "serious" harm to national security. U.S.

But Bolton replied that the White House arbitrarily dragged the review in as a way to protect Trump from embarrassment in an election year, and that it's impossible to stop publishing the book now.

On Wednesday, several major news organizations, including CNN, obtained copies of the book and published articles about Bolton's revelations about Trump's behavior, such as the president's encouragement to foreign leaders to help him in the 2020 elections.