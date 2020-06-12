John Bolton's book to be published later this month despite objections from the White House

Simon & Schuster announced that Bolton's book, "In the Room Where It Happened: A Memory from the White House," will be released on June 23. The book will offer a privileged account of the events that occurred in the west wing surrounding Ukraine and that led to Trump's impeachment last year.
The announcement of the publication date comes after the White House said earlier this month that it had not yet signed the book publication on claims it contains classified information.
Simon & Schuster said Friday that Bolton worked "in cooperation" with the National Security Council to incorporate changes. "The final published version of this book reflects those changes, and Simon & Schuster fully supports Ambassador Bolton's First Amendment right to tell the story of his time in the Trump White House," said the editor.
Bolton writes that he found that every decision Trump made focused on his re-election, Simon & Schuster said, and that Bolton thought House Democrats "committed political malpractice" by focusing only on Ukraine, not on additional decisions by foreign policy where there were similar transgressions to Ukraine. "
"I am hard-pressed to identify any major Trump decisions during my tenure that were not driven by re-election calculations," Bolton writes, according to Simon & Schuster.
Bolton's memoirs come after he did not testify as part of the House impeachment investigation or the Senate impeachment investigation. Bolton was Trump's national security adviser during Trump's July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when Trump urged Zelensky to investigate Trump 2020's rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bolton was also present during the effort inside and outside the administration to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden while holding a White House and US security aid meeting.
Bolton said last year that he did not want to be part of any "drug deal," then-US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and then-Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were cooking over Ukraine, the former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill. impeachment investigators last year.
But Bolton resisted testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, which led the investigation into the House indictment that led to Trump's impeachment on two counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted Trump on both counts.
Former Bolton MP Charles Kupperman filed a lawsuit after he was cited last year. Kupperman and Bolton shared an attorney, and House Democrats say a similar lawsuit would have been filed if they had issued a subpoena for Bolton.
Bolton then offered to testify during the Senate impeachment trial, but the Senate voted against calling witnesses before acting to acquit the President.
The president, vice president, and some agency chiefs appointed by the president have broad authority to classify or declassify information.