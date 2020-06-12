John Bolton's book to be published later this month despite objections from the White House





Simon & Schuster announced that Bolton's book, "In the Room Where It Happened: A Memory from the White House," will be released on June 23. The book will offer a privileged account of the events that occurred in the west wing surrounding Ukraine and that led to Trump's impeachment last year.

The announcement of the publication date comes after the White House said earlier this month that it had not yet signed the book publication on claims it contains classified information.

Simon & Schuster said Friday that Bolton worked "in cooperation" with the National Security Council to incorporate changes. "The final published version of this book reflects those changes, and Simon & Schuster fully supports Ambassador Bolton's First Amendment right to tell the story of his time in the Trump White House," said the editor.

Bolton writes that he found that every decision Trump made focused on his re-election, Simon & Schuster said, and that Bolton thought House Democrats "committed political malpractice" by focusing only on Ukraine, not on additional decisions by foreign policy where there were similar transgressions to Ukraine. "