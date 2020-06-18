John Bolton's book: When it comes to the pandemic or foreign policy, it's about Trump

The hawk's foreign policy book accuses the president of pleading with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help him win reelection. This would be an abuse of his duty that would be on par with his quid pro quo demand in a political restructuring of Ukraine that accused him, Bolton confirms. Bolton also writes that Trump tries to ingratiate himself with dictators by offering to intervene in criminal investigations on his behalf and also claims that Trump is easily manipulated by his savvy global counterparts, especially Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Bolton clearly has revenge in mind, and during a long career in Washington he has often plowed what his critics see as a selfish furrow in the name of his pet issues. Democrats accuse him of keeping silent about Trump's abuses of power during impeachment to earn money from his disclosure. And unlike diplomats and public officials who still serve and have much more to lose, he declined to testify at public hearings.

However, he also spent months at Trump's side in delicate meetings and in calls with foreign leaders, so he offers a privileged view. His claim that the president agreed with Xi on the need to build concentration camps for Uighur Muslims is a surprising insight into how Trump ignores the principles that have underpinned US foreign policy.

Bolton claims that the President sees no distinction between the national interest and his.

This is evident at photographic summits that did not produce tangible results with tyrants like Kim Jong Un. Its foreign policy on issues from the climate to Afghanistan and Iran to NATO often seems designed exclusively to deliver on promises made in the election campaign with little scrutiny of broader geostrategic considerations.

"Trump's talks with Xi reflected not only the inconsistency in his trade policy but also the confluence in Trump's mind of his own political interests and the national interests of the United States," Bolton wrote.

"Trump mixed the personal and the national not only in commercial matters but in the entire field of national security," Bolton wrote in the book, which will be published officially next week, but was obtained by various media organizations, including CNN.

Bolton's accusations sparked horror in Washington's foreign policy circles and among political commentators. But, paradoxically, such outrage can only strengthen its bond with its most fervent supporters. One of his great political successes is that Trump doggedly pursued his own interests while convincing millions of his supporters that he is speaking for "forgotten Americans." He has accomplished this party by attacking establishment figures they despise, fighting nations he believes have swindled the United States, and behaving with the utter lack of decorum Bolton describes.

Trump misleads about rising coronavirus infections

It is a measure of the turmoil of the past three and a half years that the book and the Saturday rally are not even particularly shocking.

After all, Trump began his term by bragging to his inaugural crowd in front of the CIA's wall of fallen heroes. He stood on the stage with Putin, an American adversary, and destroyed the American intelligence agencies because it was politically convenient for him. And he was charged with sacrificing America's interests in Ukraine for his own personal electoral gain in a bid to stymie his rival in November at Joe Biden. Most recently, he hastened to open up the economy that is crucial to his reelection expectations while ignoring states that are circumventing their own government's guidelines on when it is safe to facilitate orders to stay home.

There are alarming new data showing the increase in the coronavirus in many states, including Florida, Texas and Arizona, which accepted their aggressive demands for reopening. Instead of addressing the problem, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are accusing journalists of promoting a "second wave" of infections, as if the country was not yet caught up in fighting the first wave.

Meanwhile, in another example of prioritizing his own image over the health of others, Trump refuses to give the press the "satisfaction" of seeing him in a mask, despite health experts saying such measures can save thousands of lives. On Tuesday, the president had an event in the Rose Garden about police reform after one of the most heartbreaking periods about race in recent United States history, but it soon flaunted his own performance in a mini version of one of their campaign rallies.

Trump's rally on Saturday, one of the only mass participation events in the world for months, marks his return to the campaign at a time when he needs to return, given the grim state of his current opinion polls.

But Trump clearly yearns to be center stage, enjoying the adulation of a crowd at an event in which he is the undisputed star. After months when Americans have learned to stay on the sidelines, avoid crowds, and even when a trip to the grocery store is risky, the sight of a mass gathering inside, with people cheering and crowded, will be very difficult to see.

Healthcare workers concerned about Trump rally in Tulsa

The rally will continue despite the fact that Tulsa, which will house the president on Saturday, set another new record for coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The same is true for the state of Oklahoma. Tulsa's top health official said he wanted the president not to attend an event that could act as a super-broadcast event to sow virus outbreaks and for which supporters must sign a pledge not to sue Trump if they get sick. Doctors have also called for the event to be suspended.

"Without looking at the data, you can get an idea of ​​the risk that a big meeting will put us all together," said Dr. Jabraan Pasha, an internal medicine specialist at the University of Oklahoma Physicians at "AC 360."

"We are in a place right now where, even without a possible meeting of this size, we are concerned about the trajectory of these positive cases," he said.

However, the president told Gray Television on Wednesday that he was not concerned about his supporters.

"No, because if you look at it, the numbers are very tiny compared to what it was," said the president. "It's dying".

A CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows that 10 US states. USA They are seeing their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the crisis began.

CNN medical analyst Art Caplan, a bioethicist at Langone Health University in New York, warned that the president would use attendees of the protests as a "photo shoot."

"People who come to the rally don't care, except as a photo, because they are going to kill some of them and some of their family and friends," Caplan told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Caplan also filed with the President his refusal to wear a mask as more evidence emerges that many Americans are not taking a simple, life-saving precaution.

"If the President only wants to say, 'Look, I don't care, I'm just going back to business as usual because that's what I need to be reelected', that may work as a policy, but you know , not the pandemic was defeated by a politician. Public health defeated it. "