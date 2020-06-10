John C. Calhoun: NFL Stars Call on Clemson University to Cut All Ties to Former Slave-Owning Vice President of the United States







Clemson University was built on the plantation of former Vice President Calhoun. Known for defending slavery and owning some 80 slaves, Calhoun has become a controversial name on the Clemson campus, where it appears everywhere, especially as the name of the school's Honors College.

And many have had enough.

Last week, a Clemson student started a Change.org petition asking for the name change to Calhoun Honors College, which has already obtained more than 12,500 signatures.

And on Monday, DeAndre Hopkins, a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, condemned his alma mater on Instagram for continuing to honor Calhoun's name, writing that it is one of the reasons he did not mention Clemson before the games of the NFL.

"I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and I deliberately did not mention the name of the University before the NFL games," he wrote. "I am joining the voices of students and teachers who have re-started this petition to rename Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, soccer players and alumni to join us, so that the next generation of young black leaders can be proud of the institution from which they graduate. " Deshaun Watson, also a graduate of Clemson, joined Hopkins on Twitter , saying that the Calhoun name should be removed from any property and programming. "Clemson University is not to honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way," he wrote. The debate over Calhoun's presence on the Clemson campus is not new. But it has revived as discussions of race and the legacy of slavery have increased after George Floyd's death while in custody of four Minneapolis police officers. The petition's description says Calhoun "exemplifies institutional racism and white supremacy," for his role in defending slavery. In a statement to CNN, Vice President for University Relations Mark Land said the university is aware of the current request and "respects the views of those who present the issue in this way." "The University continues to participate in the best way to take advantage of our recent initiatives designed to make Clemson a place where all of our students, employees, and guests feel welcome at all times. This theme will be part of that effort," the statement read. . Clemson University is not the only university under scrutiny in recent years. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced in 2018 that it would exchange the plaques honoring William R. Kenan Sr. at the Kenan Memorial Stadium to honor his son, William R. Kenan Jr., who made the gift. Kenan Sr. played a role in the Wilmington race riots of 1898, when a group of white militias rose in a coup, terrorizing and killing black residents and business owners, according to the Daily Tar Heel newspaper led by students of the UNC.





