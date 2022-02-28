This is the Peacemaker DC character. A peacemaker is a superhero who stands up for justice and fights for peace. He uses his superpowers to protect the innocent and fight evil villains. A peacemaker is a symbol of hope for people all around the world, and he represents the best of humanity. We are excited to introduce this new character to our fans!

However recently John Cena aka Peacemaker was lately under heavy criticism.

Why DC Peacemaker was criticized?

The actor- turned-wrestler, 44, apparently used the Russian invasion of Ukraine to promote his HBO Max series “ Peacemaker” on Twitter and sparked a considerable reaction. However, ” he shamelessly tweeted about the titular DC superhero part he performs on the series amid the discord, “ If I could ever summon the powers of a real-life #Peacemaker I suppose this would be a great time to do so. The character had his screen debut in 2021’s “ The Suicide Squad” and can be portrayed as a bold-faced hero who uses force to attain peace at any cost.

When Cena’s statement went viral, it was denounced by many of his fans as being “insensitive.” Some fans also mentioned that although they’ll conclude the emotion behind the tweet, they didn’t allow it was good. Some netizens also emphasized that the ongoing serious situation wasn’t the best time for humor’, while others asked him to contribute to Ukraine instead of promoting his show.

Who is in the Peacemaker cast?

The series stars John Cena as Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker. The cast also includes Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith / White Dragon among others.

What is the cast saying about Peacemaker?

John Cena said, ” Peacemaker is an exploration of a character that’s completely committed to justice and creating peace at any cost,” adding, “There’s no gray area for Peacemaker. He sees the world in black and white. And if you’re not with him, you’re against him.”

Danielle Brooks said, ” Peacemaker is unafraid to stand up for what he believes in, and that’s something I can definitely relate to. He isn’t afraid of a fight – whether it be with words or his fists.”

Freddie Stroma said, ” Peacemaker is a fascinating character. He’s so committed to his cause and he’ll stop at nothing to achieve it.”

The cast of Peacemaker DC is saying that the character is someone who is very committed to justice and peace.

Why you should watch Peacemaker?

