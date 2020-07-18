John Crist returns to social media after allegations of sexual misconduct

Youtuber and comedian John Crist, 36, are back in the limelight on social media after an 8-month hiatus after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women last fall.

In a video that was shared Wednesday on Instagram and Facebook, Crist said he spent the break "working on my own mental health and my recovery and healing."

That also included some time in a treatment center, writes People.com.

"I made a lot of bad decisions in my personal life," Crist said in the video.

"I have made many decisions that hurt myself, that hurt other people, and that embarrassed me and had consequences, and I can look you in the eye and recognize that."

The allegations were broken in November 2019 when five women came forward to say that Crist "exploited his Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate, and exploit young women in the past seven years."

According to Charisma News, the station that originally revealed the story:

“The allegations include, but are not limited to, sexing multiple women individually during the same time period, initiating sex with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors, and repeatedly calling these women late at night. drunk."

After the allegations, Crist issued an apology, saying: "In recent years, several women have accused me of behavior that has hurt them. While I am not guilty of all that I have been accused of, I confess that I am guilty of this: I have treated relationships with women too informally, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful, "People.com reported.