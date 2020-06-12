John Cusack claims the military has "abandoned" Trump, remaining supporters are racist

Far-left actor John Cusack stated that President Trump is "playing for an exit strategy" and that his only remaining supporters are racist in a bug-ridden tweet on Friday.

"Trump is playing for an exit strategy that takes him away from jail (sic), he has abandoned his fascism; all he has left is the Rascistas (sic): he wants something to leverage, stay away from jail," said Cusack . he tweeted, misspelling the words "military" and "racist" in the process.

It's unclear what specifically bothered 53-year-old Cusack this time around, but he does have a history of quirky tweets against Trump. His political views are clearly visible on his Twitter account, and the actor regularly expresses his support for Bernie Sanders. He also called Trump a "bloated punk" in a separate tweet on Friday.

ROBERT DE NIRO TALKS ABOUT RACIAL TENSION IN THE UNITED STATES AS THE DAD OF 6 BIRACIAL CHILDREN, SAYS THE POLICE MUST "CHANGE & # 39;

Earlier this month, the "Say Anything" actor joined one of the many protests across the country sparked by people outraged at the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police last month. Cusack shared a video of himself being yelled at by a Chicago police officer when he allegedly hit his bicycle with a nightstick.

Cusack shared a video on his Twitter account showing the altercation. Unfortunately, the footage was unstable, so neither he nor the officer, who was heard yelling, were visible. The liberal star was heard saying "well, well" when an officer yells at him to leave the area. You can also hear beatings in the clip, which Cusack says was the police officer hitting his bike with a baton to move it.

JOHN CUSACK FILMS THE ALTERATION WITH THE POLICE IN CHICAGO, SAYS THAT HIS BICYCLE WAS HIT WITH A BATON

"The cops didn't like me filming the burning car, so they came after me with batons." Hitting my bike " he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, Cusack claimed that people close to him are aware that exposure to 5G networks can weaken the immune system and, in turn, put people at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in a now-deleted tweet.

The actor faced a backlash last year over a critic tweet called anti-Semite. He later claimed that a "bot" was to blame for the publication.

Melissa Roberto and Tyler McCarthy of Fox News contributed to this report.