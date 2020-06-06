John Elway & # 39; will not stay on the sidelines & # 39; in the fight against racism

John Elway says he is no longer on the sidelines and is "teaming up with players, coaches and our organization to speak out against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community."

The comments from the Denver Broncos general manager came in a long Twitter post at the end of a stormy week in which his head coach, Vic Fangio, received widespread condemnation for suggesting he saw no racism or discrimination in the NFL on Tuesday. .

Fangio apologized a day later, saying he was only intending to suggest that the league was a meritocracy on the field and in the locker room and that he should have recognized the lack of minority head coaches, general managers, team presidents and owners in the most popular sport in the country.

On Friday night, Elway tweeted that he spent much of the week listening to his players and coaches and realized that his views he had held for decades were wrong.

"I always thought that ever since I grew up in a locker room, I knew everything there was to know about understanding teammates from different backgrounds and lifestyles," Elway wrote. "I realized that I couldn't have been more wrong.

“Listening to the players and reading their social networks, the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared has been powerful. It has impacted me. I realize I have a long way to go, but I will continue to listen and learn, "added Elway. "That is the only way to grow. I really believe that many good things will come from the difficult conversations that are taking place around our team, league and country. "

Elway went on to say that he fully supports his players using their platforms to call for change, and suggested that sports can be much more than a distraction at a difficult time: "We can all be part of the solution," he said.

"I also understand that my voice should also be part of this conversation," added Elway, who led Denver to two Super Bowl titles during his career as a Hall of Fame member and another from the main office during his decade as an executive.

"I am not going to stay on the sidelines," Elway said. “Everyone has a responsibility to help those who are suffering. I join players, coaches and our organization to speak out against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community. "

Several Broncos players and coaches are expected to gather Saturday for a march and speeches at the state capitol in downtown Denver, the site of daily protests since the death of George Floyd. Four officers have been fired and charged with his murder.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson led the effort, saying players should do more than tweet and talk about systemic racism, social injustice and police brutality.

It is unknown if Elway will join the players at the state capitol.