John Hawkes and Logan Lerman are fantastic in the Irish drama Road Trip

Road trips leave lasting memories. Whether good or bad, the experience forges a bond between travelers. End of Sentence is a poignant drama about a father and son reaching common ground in Ireland. A journey that begins in pain and anger takes some unexpected turns. Characters are forced to examine long-buried events that separated them. End of sentence It is a realistic exploration of human nature. It shows that the chasms that divide us can be saved.

End of sentence opens in a prison in Alabama. John Fogle (John Hawkes) takes his sick wife (Andrea Irvine) to see their imprisoned son. Sean Fogle (Logan Lerman) has almost completed his car theft conviction. He hugs his bald and emaciated mother deeply. They both know that these are their last days.

Anna Fogle's last wish is to scatter her ashes in a lake in Ireland. Brazen and aggressive Sean wants nothing to do with his meek father. John promises Sean that he can leave forever, but they must comply with his mother's last request. They attend a stele in a Dublin pub before driving north. John learns of his wife's past and worries. Sean picks up a strange stranger. Jewel (Sarah Bolger) accompanies Fogle's men. Their presence causes more conflict in an already problematic situation.

John Hawkes has been an excellent character actor for decades. He is brilliant and almost unrecognizable in this deferential and discreet performance. The reason behind John's shyness is hinted at early, then clearly focused as the tension increases with his son. Sean despises his father's reserved personality. He considers him a coward. Sean continually prompts John to force a reaction. The interaction between John Hawkes and Logan Lerman is fascinating to watch. Actors face the deep pain their characters share.

End of sentence step on the soapy territory with the introduction of the fatal woman. Father and son fall too easily in love with Jewel's charms. Okay, there isn't a straight guy alive who wouldn't find Sarah Bolger attractive late at night in a pub. But his character's ability to insinuate himself into his journey is too fantastic. Picking up a woman at random in a bar and then taking her to scatter the ashes of a dead mother feels like overkill. Jewel works as a catalyst, but on a lesser end. I think John Fogle would be especially cautious with his motives.

The Irish setting is central to the success of the story. Lush greenery, winding roads, and cloudy weather add an adventurous dimension. We see that the characters get lost and struggle to find their way. The impulse itself becomes symbolic. The lake is not easy to reach. Getting there offers a sense of accomplishment. The final scene will lift your spirits.

End of sentence It is a small movie with a big heart. He is serious and contemplative, but never dour or heavy. John Hawkes and Logan Lerman can be proud of their work here. End of sentence is an Icelandic production from Berserk Films. It is available to stream on demand in the United States from Gravitas Ventures.

