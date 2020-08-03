John Hume, architect of the Good Friday Agreement and Nobel Prize, dies at 83

The Social Democratic and Labor Party of Northern Ireland (SDLP), which Hume helped found, announced his death in a statement released Monday.
"Nobel laureate and former SDLP leader John Hume passed away last night," the statement read. "We all live in the Ireland he imagined, in peace and free to decide our own destiny. Thank you, John."
In its 1998 statement announcing the award, the committee wrote that "John Hume has been Northern Ireland's clearest and most consistent political leader in his work for a peaceful solution. The foundations of the peace agreement … reflect the principles that he has to defend. "
On Monday, the SDLP praised Hume's influence in changing the course of Irish history.
"The death of John Hume represents the loss of Ireland's most important and consistent political figure of the 20th century," the party said.
Hume's family also released a statement, revealing that he died in a Derry nursing home, also known as Londonderry, after a "brief illness".
"It seems particularly fitting for these strange and fearful days to remember the phrase that gave hope to John and many of us in dark times: we will win," they said.
The SDLP statement also included a quote from Hume himself: "I never thought in terms of being a leader. I just thought in terms of helping people."