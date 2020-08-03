John Hume, architect of the Good Friday Agreement and Nobel Prize, dies at 83







The Social Democratic and Labor Party of Northern Ireland (SDLP), which Hume helped found, announced his death in a statement released Monday.

"Nobel laureate and former SDLP leader John Hume passed away last night," the statement read. "We all live in the Ireland he imagined, in peace and free to decide our own destiny. Thank you, John."

Hume was one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended the violent conflict in Northern Ireland by bringing together Irish unionists and Republicans in a power-sharing government.

Later that year, he and David Trimble of the Ulster Unionist Party received the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their work "to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland," according to the Nobel committee.