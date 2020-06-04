John Kelly defends James Mattis after Trump's reprimand: "The President did not fire him"

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said Thursday that President Trump has "clearly forgotten" the details surrounding James Mattis & # 39; departed after the president attacked him on Twitter this week, saying it was he who had the "honor to fire" the former defense secretary.

"The president did not fire him. He didn't ask for his resignation, "said Kelly, a former Navy general, Washington Post.

In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Trump rebuked Mattis, calling him the "most overrated general in the world" and claimed to have fired him after the former defense secretary criticized Trump's leadership, saying the president deliberately tried to divide to Americans and threatened the US Constitution.

ESPER SAYS THAT IT IS OPPOSED TO USE THE INSURRECTION LAW TO SEND THE MILITARY TO WHAT

"Donald Trump is the first president in my life who does not try to unite the American people, does not even intend to. Instead, it tries to divide us, "Mattis wrote for The atlantic Wednesday.

"We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership," said Mattis. "We can unite without it, taking advantage of the inherent strengths of our civil society."

FLARE TENSIONS BETWEEN TRUMP, MILITARY FIGURES ABOUT THE MANAGEMENT OF GEORGE FLOYD UNREST

Some Republican lawmakers have supported Mattis's article.

Republican Lisa Murkowski of Arkansas said she was "fighting" to support Trump in his next election because of how he handled the recent protests after George Floyd's death. Murkowski told reporters on Thursday that he thought "Mattis's words were true, honest, necessary, and overdue."

"Jim Mattis is an honorable man," Kelly said Wednesday, after highlighting why Mattis left office.

Mattis resigned in 2018, quoting A difference in views with the president that coincided with Trump's decision to withdraw all military forces from Syria at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly and Mattis, both retired Marine Corps generals, were among those Trump first selected for his cabinet.

Both left their positions due to disagreements with Trump.